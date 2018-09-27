Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 5A Flash Sales Today at 12pm in India

Xiaomi is all set to host its next flash sales for the Redmi 6 and last year's Redmi 5A today, September 27, at 12pm IST. While the Redmi 6 will be sold via simultaneous flash sales across Mi.com and Flipkart, the Redmi 5A will only be sold in a single flash sale on Mi.com exclusively at 12pm today. To recall, the Redmi 6 was launched earlier this month alongside the budget Redmi 6A and premium Redmi 6 Pro. Additionally, the Redmi 5A was launched in November 2017, and has since seen its successor Redmi 6A launch in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 5A price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India is Rs. 7,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. The 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced in India at Rs. 9,499, and is available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. Xiaomi made it clear at the launch event that this price is valid only for the first two months and may rise subject to depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US Dollar.

On the other hand, the Redmi 5A is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant and Rs. 6,999 for the one with 3GB of RAM. It comes in colour options including Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 6 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 bears a pair of dual cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both coupled with an aperture of f/2.2, 1.25-micron pixels, and AI portrait mode. On the front, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and AI beautification features. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of internal storage options.

In the camera department, the budget Redmi 5A sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash at the back. On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. In terms of connectivity, the phone comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

