Xiaomi has been rolling out the MIUI 10 Stable update to a slew of phones, and now several users are reporting that the Redmi 6 Pro users in India are receiving the update as well. Several users have taken to Mi India forums to report that they have received the MIUI 10 update based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The update brings along a full screen experience, new UI, natural sound system, AI pre-loading, Portrait mode for the front camera, and revamped Clock, Notes, and other system apps.

According to screenshots shared by users on MI India forums, the Redmi 6 Pro is receiving the MIUI V10.0.1.0.0DMMIFH update. The update is rolling out via OTA, and users are recommended to download it via a strong Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge. If the user cannot put the phone on charge, then they should ensure that the Redmi 6 Pro is at least juiced up to 80 percent, before installing the update.

Xiaomi hasn't shared official manual download links as of yet, and we wouldn't recommend downloading from other unofficial sources. Keep checking the availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi 6 Pro regularly by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

Recently, the Redmi 5A also started receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update, and almost 21 smartphones are slated to receive the update in the second wave. Xiaomi also recently rolled out the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 Open Beta update for Poco F1 user.