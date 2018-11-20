NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Users Report

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Users Report

, 20 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Users Report

Redmi 6 Pro gets a new UI with MIUI 10 update

Highlights

  • MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update is rolling out to Redmi 6 Pro users
  • The update brings full screen experience, natural sound system
  • The update is rolling out in batches

Xiaomi has been rolling out the MIUI 10 Stable update to a slew of phones, and now several users are reporting that the Redmi 6 Pro users in India are receiving the update as well. Several users have taken to Mi India forums to report that they have received the MIUI 10 update based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The update brings along a full screen experience, new UI, natural sound system, AI pre-loading, Portrait mode for the front camera, and revamped Clock, Notes, and other system apps.

According to screenshots shared by users on MI India forums, the Redmi 6 Pro is receiving the MIUI V10.0.1.0.0DMMIFH update. The update is rolling out via OTA, and users are recommended to download it via a strong Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge. If the user cannot put the phone on charge, then they should ensure that the Redmi 6 Pro is at least juiced up to 80 percent, before installing the update.

Xiaomi hasn't shared official manual download links as of yet, and we wouldn't recommend downloading from other unofficial sources. Keep checking the availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi 6 Pro regularly by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

Recently, the Redmi 5A also started receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update, and almost 21 smartphones are slated to receive the update in the second wave. Xiaomi also recently rolled out the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 Open Beta update for Poco F1 user.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Vivid display
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • No dual 4G VoLTE
  • Unattractive notch design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • App scaling is affected by the notch
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro review
Display5.84-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi 6 Pro, MIUI 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
OnePlus 6 Roaming Unveiled in OxygenOS Open Beta 7, a SIM-Free Global Data Roaming Service
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India, Users Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: 5 Things You Need to Know
  2. Black Friday Sales: How to Shop From India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Set for Today, Watch Live Stream
  4. Apple App Store Reportedly Removing Third-Party WhatsApp Sticker Apps
  5. Realme U1 With MediaTek Helio P70 Set to Launch on November 28
  6. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 20,000 [November 2018]
  7. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  8. The Crimes of Grindelwald Opens With $253 Million Worldwide
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launch Set for December 11, Render Leaked
  10. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.