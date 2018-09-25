NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Sale Today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications, More

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Sale Today via Amazon.in and Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications, More

, 25 September 2018
The Redmi 6 Pro sale today is slated to start at 12pm IST

Highlights

  • The Redmi 6 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 10,999
  • Buyers will get cashback of Rs. 2,200 and 4.5TB additional data from Jio
  • It has a 4,000mAh battery, 5.84-inch battery, Snapdragon 625 SoC

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be up for grabs today in flash sales being hosted by Amazon.in and Mi.com. Both the Redmi 6 Pro sales today will be held at 12pm and stocks are expected to be limited due to the flash sale model, so it is advisable to save the payment details in their account for faster checkout. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, dual 4G VoLTE, 4,000mAh battery, 5.84-inch display, and Snapdragon 625 SoC. It will compete with the likes of Realme 2, Oppo A3s, Honor 9N, and Nokia 6.1, among others. The siblings of Redmi 6 Pro — namely Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A — also go on flash sales over the next two days in the Indian market.

Redmi 6 Pro price in India, specifications

The Redmi 6 Pro prices in India for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants have been set as Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999. Both the variants come with Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio (44 vouchers of Rs. 50 each) and 4.5TB complimentary data on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review

Lastly, for the specifications, Redmi 6 Pro buyers will get MIUI 9.6 based on top of Android Oreo, and a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a display notch (with the option to hide the notch). The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, 1.25-micron pixels, and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6 Pro include fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, and dimensions of the smartphone are 149.33x71.68x8.75mm. The phone weighs 178 grams. Colour options for the handset include Red, Black, Gold, and Blue.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Vivid display
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • No dual 4G VoLTE
  • Unattractive notch design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • App scaling is affected by the notch
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro review
Display5.84-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Realme 2 Flash Sale Today in India at 12pm: Price, Specifications, Offers
