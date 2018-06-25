Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro was launched in China late on Sunday evening. Xiaomi is touting the Redmi 6 Pro's 5.84-inch 19:9 display, dual rear cameras, an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, a 4000mAh battery, a dedicated microSD card slot, as well as AI face unlock, beautification, portrait, and voice assistant features. The Redmi 6 Pro also bears a iPhone X-style notch in its display, a first in the Redmi series from the company, but the rest of the styling is similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Alongside its latest budget smartphone, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Pad 4 tablet.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price, release date

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price starts at CNY 999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 for the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and CNY 1,299 for the 4GB, 64GB variant. Sales start at 10am CST on Tuesday, June 26, with registration for the first flash sale open now.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro runs on Android-based MIUI 9, and a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 84-percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU, and 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 1.25-micron pixels, an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, apart from the 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It sports a 5-megapixel front camera, with AI Portrait mode and HDR.

There are 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi 6 Pro, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band 2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 149.33x71.68x8.75mm, and weighs 178 grams. The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 4000mAh battery.