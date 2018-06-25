Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras, AI Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras, AI Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications

 
, 25 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras, AI Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch 19:9 display
  • It's powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC
  • It will go on sale from Tuesday, June 26

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro was launched in China late on Sunday evening. Xiaomi is touting the Redmi 6 Pro's 5.84-inch 19:9 display, dual rear cameras, an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, a 4000mAh battery, a dedicated microSD card slot, as well as AI face unlock, beautification, portrait, and voice assistant features. The Redmi 6 Pro also bears a iPhone X-style notch in its display, a first in the Redmi series from the company, but the rest of the styling is similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Alongside its latest budget smartphone, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Pad 4 tablet.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price, release date

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price starts at CNY 999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 for the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and CNY 1,299 for the 4GB, 64GB variant. Sales start at 10am CST on Tuesday, June 26, with registration for the first flash sale open now.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro runs on Android-based MIUI 9, and a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 84-percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU, and 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 1.25-micron pixels, an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, apart from the 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It sports a 5-megapixel front camera, with AI Portrait mode and HDR.

There are 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi 6 Pro, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band 2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 149.33x71.68x8.75mm, and weighs 178 grams. The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 4000mAh battery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Find X Launch, Nokia X6 and Redmi Pro 6 Coming Soon, Jio v Airtel, and More News This Week
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras, AI Face Unlock Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Oppo Find X Launch, Nokia X6 Coming Soon, and More News This Week
  2. The Good and Bad of Luke Cage Season 2
  3. LG Stylo 4 With 18:9 Display, Stylus Pen Launched
  4. God of War Story and Ending Explained - What Happened
  5. Apple Finally Offering Free Fix, Refunds for 'Sticky' MacBook Keyboards
  6. Flipkart Offering Smartphone Discounts, Buyback Guarantees in New Sale
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro With iPhone X-Like Display Notch, Face Unlock Launched
  8. How to Download the Data WhatsApp Has on You
  9. Google's Files Go App Updated With a New Share Tab, Faster File Transfers
  10. Google Chrome to Finally Let You Export Saved Passwords
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.