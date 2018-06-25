Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

  hindi
, 25 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi 6 Pro price starts at CNY 999. No word yet on Redmi 6 Pro price in India or release date.

Highlights

  • The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch 19:9 display
  • Redmi 6 Pro price starts at CNY 999 for the 3GB RAM variant
  • No word yet on Redmi 6 Pro price in India or release date

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, the successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, was launched in China late on Sunday evening. Xiaomi is touting the Redmi 6 Pro's 5.84-inch 19:9 display, dual rear cameras, an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, a 4000mAh battery, a dedicated microSD card slot, as well as AI face unlock, beautification, portrait, and voice assistant features. The Redmi 6 Pro also bears a iPhone X-style notch in its display, a first in the Redmi series from the company, but the rest of the styling is similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Alongside its latest budget smartphone, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Pad 4 tablet.

Redmi 6 Pro price, release date

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,400) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the 4GB, 64GB variant. Sales start at 10am CST on Tuesday, June 26, with registration for the first flash sale open now. It will be available in Black, Blue, Gold, Pink, and Red colour variants. There's no word yet on Redmi 6 pro price in India or its release date in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro runs on Android-based MIUI 9, and a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 84-percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU, and 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 1.25-micron pixels, an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, apart from the 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It sports a 5-megapixel front camera, with AI Portrait mode and HDR.

There are 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi 6 Pro, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band 2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 149.33x71.68x8.75mm, and weighs 178 grams. The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 4000mAh battery. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, infrared, and a proximity sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Find X Launch, Nokia X6 and Redmi Pro 6 Coming Soon, Jio v Airtel, and More News This Week
Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 With 8-Inch Full-HD Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, iPhone X-Like Display Notch Launched
  2. Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 With 8-Inch Full-HD Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched
  3. Oppo Find X Launch, Nokia X6 Coming Soon, and More News This Week
  4. Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 With 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Apple Finally Offering Free Fix, Refunds for 'Sticky' MacBook Keyboards
  6. WhatsApp Group Video and Voice Calling Available on Android
  7. Airtel Gives Up to 20 Percent Discount on 6-Month, 1-Year Broadband Plans
  8. The Good and Bad of Luke Cage Season 2
  9. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. As Facebook Ages, Teens Look Elsewhere to Connect
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.