Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India has been slashed. The Beijing-based company on Thursday revealed that it is reducing the price of Redmi 6 Pro in the country. The smartphone will now be available at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM model and Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM model. This is the fourth price cut Xiaomi has announced this week after the Redmi 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Mi A2 smartphones. The company is expected to reduce the price of another smartphone tomorrow i.e., January 10.

Redmi 6 Pro price in India

In a tweet, Xiaomi India stated that both 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB of inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi 6 Pro are getting a price-cut. The 4GB RAM model, which used to earlier retail at Rs. 12,999, will now be available at Rs. 11,999. Similarly, the 3GB RAM variant of the phone will now retail at Rs. 9,999. It was previously sold at Rs. 10,999. The total price-reduction in both cases is Rs. 1,000.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in September 2018. Xiaomi has noted that the new prices will now in effect at all official sales channels, including Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home, and offline retailers.

Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 5.84-inch full-HD (1080x2280 pixels) display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and includes 3GB or 4GB of RAM. Additionally, there is 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage as well as a 4,000mAh battery.

The smartphone also comes with a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Redmi 6 Pro was introduced with MIUI 9.6 on-board but has since received an update for MIUI 10.

As we mentioned earlier, Xiaomi has also reduced the prices of its Mi A2, Redmi Y2, and Redmi 5 Pro smartphones in India. The Mi A2 now starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, whereas the 6GB RAM variant is being sold at Rs. 15,999. The Redmi Y2 will now carry a price-tag of Rs. 8,999 for 3GB RAM and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. Lastly, the Redmi 5 Pro 4G RAM variant is down to Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM version.