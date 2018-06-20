Xiaomi has already confirmed the launch date of the Redmi 6 Pro, but leaks and rumours are doing their bit to give away as many details of the upcoming smartphone as possible before the launch event. Xiaomi will unveil the Redmi 6 Pro on June 25, alongside the Mi Pad 4 tablet, and freshly leaked images have leaked online allegedly showcasing the design details of the handset. The Chinese manufacturer had launched its latest smartphones - Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A - last week in China. While there were three variants of the Redmi 6 expected at the event, the Chinese manufacturer gave the Pro model a miss. While there is no official information about the Pro variant as of now, the newly leaked images suggest what to expect from the smartphone.

A tipster has posted some images of the alleged Redmi 6 Pro on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. While there are several images, they do not showcase too many specifications of the Xiaomi phone. However, the images suggest that the alleged Redmi 6 Pro will have sport an iPhone X-like display notch - something a TENAA listing had tipped earlier. We can also see a significant chin at the bottom, but the side bezels are relatively thin. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner alongside a vertically positioned dual rear camera setup. Meanwhile, one of the images shows that the alleged Redmi 6 Pro will run MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1. This particular variant is seen to feature 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The latest piece of information is in line with previous reports that suggest that Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro could be company's first Redmi handset to include an iPhone X-like notch. As per the teaser that Xiaomi had posted earlier, the Redmi 6 Pro could have a 19:9 display with the notch. Other specs that had been revealed in the teaser is that the phone will pack a 4000mAh battery.

As per a previous TENAA listing, the handset could feature a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and a dual rear camera setup. It is expected to come in 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM variants with 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage respectively. In terms of optics, there could be a 12-megapixel primary sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front.