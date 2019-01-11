Xiaomi Redmi 6 has received a permanent price drop in India. Both the 32GB and 64GB storage options have received a price cut on Mi.com and Flipkart both, and the company says the price cut will be available via Mi Home and offline partner retail stores as well. The price drop comes as part of the company's five big announcements to ring in the New Year. It announced an all week sale of the Redmi 6A, and a price cut for the Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Mi A2 smartphones. Just a day ago, the company also announced a new Soundbar, the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch Android TVs.

Redmi 6 price in India (revised)

Coming back to the Redmi 6, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is now priced at Rs. 7,999 and the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999. To recall, the Redmi 6 price in India was set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model at launch in September of the Redmi 6 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant to Rs. 8,499, an increase of Rs, 500. Therefore, this latest price cut brings back the original launch price of the 32GB storage variant, and sees a price cut of Rs. 500 for the 64GB storage model. It comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Blue colour options.

Flipkart has listed an exchange discount, extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and 20GB extra data with Airtel, and flat Rs. 4,300 buyback value on policy purchase of Rs. 99 only. Mi.com has also listed the exchange offer and the Airtel offer, and it also offers three-months free subscription of Hungama Music.

Redmi 6 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 runs MIUI 9.6 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an 80.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB storage variants. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) via a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 bears a horizontally stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25-micron pixels, and Portrait Mode. On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and certain AI beautification capabilities. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6 include fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5W charging. The smartphone measures 147.5x71.5x8.3mm and weighs 146 grams.

