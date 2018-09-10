Redmi 6 will be available to purchase for the first time in India today, at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Mi.com. The smartphone was launched last week alongside the Redmi 6 Pro, which will first go on sale thus Thursday, while the Redmi 6A will go on sale for the first time next week - on September 19. The smartphone's highlights include a 18:9 display, and a dual rear camera setup. Unlike most Xiaomi smartphones in the recent past, the Redmi 6 runs on a MediaTek processor, the octa-core Helio P22 SoC. It was launched with the same chip in China back in June this year.

Redmi 6 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, while the 3GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,499. Both Flipkart and Mi.com are offering a Rs. 500 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The Chinese smartphone maker made clear at the launch of the three new smartphones, the prices unveiled are introductory and will last two months, and may be revised if the rupee continues to depreciate against the dollar. It will be available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue colour options.

Redmi 6 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 runs MIUI 9.6 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an 80.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GBGB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB storage variants. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) via a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 bears a horizontally stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25-micron pixels, and Portrait Mode. On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and certain AI beautification capabilities. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6 include fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5W charging. The smartphone measures 147.5x71.5x8.3mm and weighs 146 grams. It comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue colour options.

