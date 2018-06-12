Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest budget smartphones - Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A - at an event held in China, after both of them were spotted in leaks, teasers, and rumours over the past few weeks. The Redmi 6 succeeds last year's popular Redmi 5, and comes with highlights such as Face Unlock, an 18:9 display, a horizontal dual camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Redmi 6 is also claimed to have AI-based capabilities powering its camera, Face Unlock sensor, and other aspects of the handset like the Xiao Ai assistant. In this article, we take a closer look at the Redmi 6 launch, price, availability, and specifications.

Redmi 6 price, availability

The Redmi 6 price in China has been set at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi 6 will be made available in its first sale in the home country starting 10am CST on Friday, June 15.

Redmi 6 specifications

The Redmi 6 runs MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 80.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. As for internals, the budget smartphone is powered by an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 SoC (clocked at 2GHz), paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 gets horizontally stacked dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both with a 1.25 micron pixels and AI capabilities. On the front, the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. There is 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB.