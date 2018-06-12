Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, Features

Highlights

  • The phone's camera comes with AI capabilities
  • The Redmi 6 is priced starting at CNY 799
  • It will be available in China starting 10am on June 15

Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest budget smartphones - Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A - at an event held in China, after both of them were spotted in leaks, teasers, and rumours over the past few weeks. The Redmi 6 succeeds last year's popular Redmi 5, and comes with highlights such as Face Unlock, an 18:9 display, a horizontal dual camera setup, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Redmi 6 is also claimed to have AI-based capabilities powering its camera, Face Unlock sensor, and other aspects of the handset like the Xiao Ai assistant. In this article, we take a closer look at the Redmi 6 launch, price, availability, and specifications.

Redmi 6 price, availability

The Redmi 6 price in China has been set at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant and CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi 6 will be made available in its first sale in the home country starting 10am CST on Friday, June 15.

Redmi 6 specifications

The Redmi 6 runs MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 80.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. As for internals, the budget smartphone is powered by an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 SoC (clocked at 2GHz), paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 gets horizontally stacked dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both with a 1.25 micron pixels and AI capabilities. On the front, the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel selfie sensor. There is 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Facebook Admits It Allows Advertisers to Target Users Based on Their 'Interests'
Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched
  3. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  4. Chinese Phone Giant Xiaomi Could Be Twice as Expensive as Apple
  5. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  6. The Best Trailers From Sony's PlayStation E3 2018 Showcase
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Sale in India Today via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  8. Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Ordered, Events to Be Set in Distant Past
  9. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  10. Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.