Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart and Mi.com

, 04 October 2018
Xiaomi Redmi 6 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999

Highlights

  • Redmi 6 was launched alongside Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6A last month
  • The smartphone will be available to buy at 12pm IST
  • The Redmi 6 is currently available in a flash sale model

Xiaoim Redmi 6 (Review), the recently launched budget smartphone from the Chinese electronics giant, will go up for sale in India today at 12pm IST via Flipkart and Mi.com. To recall, the Redmi 6 was launched in India alongside other smartphones in the series - the Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6 Pro. It was launched in China in June. The highlights of the Redmi 6 include an 18:9 display and a dual rear camera setup - also, unlike most Xiaomi smartphones launched in India, the Redmi 6 runs on a MediaTek processor.

Redmi 6 price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, while the 3GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,499.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Review

The Chinese smartphone maker made it clear at launch that the Redmi 6 price in India is introductory and will be applicable for only two months, and may be revised if the rupee continues to depreciate against the dollar. The smartphone will be available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue colour options.

 

Redmi 6 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 runs MIUI 9.6 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an 80.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB storage variants. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) via a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 bears a horizontally stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25-micron pixels, and Portrait Mode. On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and certain AI beautification capabilities. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6 include fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5W charging. The smartphone measures 147.5x71.5x8.3mm and weighs 146 grams. It comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue colour options.

Are Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 the best budget smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi 6

Redmi 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light camera performance
  • Bloated UI, spammy notifications
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6 review
Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
