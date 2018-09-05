Xiaomi Redmi 6 Series India Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream

Xiaomi is all set to launch the successors of the Redmi 5 series today, and the Chinese company is said to bring three smartphones - the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro - to India. Out of the three devices, two devices will be exclusively available on Amazon India. The three smartphones will sport different specifications and design, and will sell at different price points suiting to the Indian consumers varied needs. All of the three variants are confirmed to come with dual 4G VoLTE support. The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A sport MediaTek processors, and if past Xiaomi India launches are anything to go by, the company will offer these smartphones with Qualcomm processors in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 series price, availability, live stream

Xiaomi's Redmi 6 series India price will be announced today, and as we mentioned, two variants will be sold on Amazon. One variant is said to sport a notch (therefore the Redmi 6 Pro), and one is said to be without the notch (therefore could be Redmi 6 or Redmi 6A). The third variant could be made available on Flipkart, or availability could be pegged for a later date as well. Xiaomi is all set to begin the Redmi 6 series launch event at 12.30pm IST, and you can watch the live stream here. You will need to register on Mi.com to watch the live stream, and we recommend you do it beforehand. Amazon's listed a 2pm IST time on its Redmi 6 series landing page, tipping either the start of sales or registrations for the first sale.

As for price, the Redmi 6 series was launched in China in June, and the price of Redmi 6 in that region is CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, and CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The price of Redmi 6A is set at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,300) for its 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant. Lastly, the Redmi 6 Pro costs CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,400) for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,500) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,600) for the 4GB/ 64GB model. We can expect the three devices to be priced in the budget segment in India as well.

Redmi 6 specifications

In China, the Redmi 6 runs MIUI 9 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 80.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. As for internals, the budget smartphone is powered by an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 SoC (clocked at 2GHz), paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Redmi 6 gets horizontally stacked dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, with 1.25-micron pixels and an f/2.2 aperture. It features Portrait mode. On the front, the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels, as well as AI beautification features. There is 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB), with its own card slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 6 include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, infrared, and proximity sensor. The Redmi 6 measures in at 147.5x71.5x8.3mm, and weighs 146 grams. It is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 6A runs MIUI 9 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 295ppi. It is powered by a quad-core 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. As for the camera department, the Redmi 6A gets a single 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, unlike its big brother Redmi 6 that has two sensors on the back. The front of the smartphone gets a 5-megapixel camera sensor and Portrait mode, for selfies and video calling.

There is 16GB of inbuilt storage in this budget smartphone, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with its own dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi 6A include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (only 2.4GHz), GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard the budget handset include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a 3000mAh battery under the hood. Dimensions of the smartphone are 147.5x71.5x8.3mm and weight is 145 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The most premium of the lot, the dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro runs on Android-based MIUI 9, and sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 84-percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked up to 2GHz, coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU, and 3GB or 4GB of RAM. The Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor featuring 1.25-micron pixels, an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED flash, apart from the 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It sports a 5-megapixel front camera, with AI Portrait mode and HDR. It has a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

There are 32GB and 64GB inbuilt storage variants of the Redmi 6 Pro, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band 2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 149.33x71.68x8.75mm, and weighs 178 grams. The Redmi 6 Pro sports a 4000mAh battery. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, infrared, and a proximity sensor.

