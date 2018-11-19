NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xiaomi Redmi 5A Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India: How to Download and Install

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India: How to Download and Install

, 19 November 2018
Xiaomi Redmi 5A MIUI 10 update brings new full-screen UI

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has published manual download links for Redmi 5A MIUI 10 update
  • It plans to roll out MIUI 10 to 21 phones in second wave
  • MIUI 10 update brings full-screen experience, natural sound system

Xiaomi is working round the clock to roll out the MIUI 10 stable update for announced phones. It recently rolled it out to the Redmi Note 4 and the Poco F1 smartphones, and now Redmi 5A users will be receiving a stable update arriving on their phones. Xiaomi has announced the rollout of the MIUI 10 Stable ROM Update for the Redmi 5A, and has shared download links as well. This comes after the company rolled out the MIUI 10 beta ROM last week.

Xiaomi has confirmed on the Mi India forums that the Redmi 5A is now receiving the MIUI 10 Global ROM stable update. The changelog notes that the update brings along a full-screen gesture-based experience, and all new UI, a natural sound system, and also brings revamped Clock, Notes, and other system apps. To recall, its MIUI 10 Global Beta Stable ROM began rolling out last week.

While Xiaomi has begun rolling out the MIUI 10 update via OTA, it has also shared the download links for all users who cannot wait. You can download the Recovery ROM link here and the Fastboot ROM link here. For more details on how to install the MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 5A via Fastboot and Recovery ROMs, you can refer to our previous guide. As always, before downloading MIUI 10 through any of the above links, ensure that your device is charged up to 80 percent to prevent accidental power off in between flashing process. Do also backup your smartphone, you can learn more about that here, as the manual installation process wipes data.

If not downloading manually, then keep checking the availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi 5A regularly by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 5A, MIUI 10
Xiaomi Redmi 5A Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India: How to Download and Install
