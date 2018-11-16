Xiaomi has started to roll out the MIUI 10 Global Beta Stable ROM for the budget Redmi 5A smartphone, which was launched in India on November 2017. Xiaomi has been rolling out MIUI 10 to its compatible devices in a phased manner ever since its launch. To recall, MIUI 10 was first announced in July, and the mobile maker has been busy testing it on handsets with beta releases and eventually rolling out stable releases in September. The first wave of phones to get the stable releases was the newly launched Redmi 6 series, following which many handsets got the MIUI Stable ROM update (Global and China) eventually. Earlier this month, Xiaomi had confirmed that 21 more smartphones in its lineup will start receiving the MIUI 10 update, including the Redmi 5A.

As per a post by a moderator on MIUI forum, Xiaomi has kicked off the rollout of the MIUI 10 Global Beta Stable ROM to the Redmi 5A smartphone. The update, which carries build number 10.1.1.0.NCKMIFI, is being rolled out over-the-air (OTA) for Redmi 5A users. The post also notes that this is a Beta Stable ROM, and only being pushed out to select users randomly. It should be released to everyone without the beta moniker in the near future after feedback. As per screenshots shared by a user on the MIUI forum, the update is still based on Android Nougat and does not bring Android Oreo. It should, however, include a bunch of new developments, but Xiaomi has not updated the full changelog yet.

If you have the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, you can check for the latest MIUI 10 Beta Stable ROM by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. You can also go to 'Updater' and check for updates. Meanwhile, folks at XDA Developers have managed to provide the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM package for the Redmi 5A. It is available in the form of recovery ROM and is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Since the MIUI 10 Global is already available in the form of recovery ROMs for the Redmi 5A, we can safely speculate that an OTA update for both handsets will also arrive in the coming days. We don't recommend users install the update from the recovery ROM, and instead wait for an official rollout to reduce the chances of bugs that should be eliminated in the interim.

To recall some of the specifications, the Redmi 5A, launched last year, runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB inbuilt storage options. The Redmi 5A bears a 13-megapixel rear sensor with features like f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and PDAF. On the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3000mAh battery, with a claimed 8-day battery life, under the hood.