Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale to Be Held Today on Flipkart, Mi.com

16 August 2018
The Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes as the successor to the Redmi 4A and features a 5-inch HD display.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 5A will go on flash sale in India
  • The sale will begin at 12 noon IST
  • The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 5,999

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is set to go on sale in India today. Launched in November last year, the Redmi 5A will go on flash sale in two different variants - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage, while the other one comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Both variants will be available for purchase through Mi.com and Flipkart starting at 12 noon. The Redmi 5A comes as the successor to the Redmi 4A. It features an HD display and runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. The smartphone also features a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for its 2GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration, while the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,999. Both variants come in Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. The handsets will be available for purchase through the flash sale at 12 noon via Mi.com and Flipkart, simultaneously. Customers purchasing the handset through the Mi.com site will also receive three months of free Hungama Music subscription and a Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio. In contrast, purchases made through Flipkart are entitled to receive a 10 percent discount via Axis Bank Buzz cards.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back - along with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi 5A Review

The Redmi 5A has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) via a dedicated slot. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the handset packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm.

 

Is Xiaomi Redmi 5A truly 'desh ka smartphone'? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

