Xiaomi Redmi 5A, the latest entry-level smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, will go on sale in India on Thursday for the first time today. To recall, the Redmi 5A was launched in the country last week, and will be available to buy via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores starting 12pm IST. While no specific launch offers were detailed by Xiaomi, we know the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage of the Redmi 5A has a special introductory discount of Rs. 1,000 for the first 5 million units sold. On top of this, Jio users buying the handset will get an additional Rs. 1,000 cashback (offer valid for both variants).

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant. However, the first 5 million units of the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant will be available with a Rs. 1,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 4,999 - making it the cheapest Xiaomi smartphone in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A First Impressions

The smartphone will be available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. On Mi.com, the company is offering a 12-month free subscription to Hungama Music with the purchase. As for the Jio offer, Redmi 5A buyers will need to purchase recharges of Rs. 199 for 12 consecutive months to get ten Rs. 100 vouchers, which can be redeemed while buying a recharge pack the next time. The Rs. 199 plan offers 1GB data per day, free local and STD calls as well as 100 SMSes per day, access to Jio apps, and validity of 28 days. To be eligible for the offer, buyers need to purchase the first recharge between December 5, 2017 and November 30, 2018.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 296ppi. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC that's clocked at up to 1.4GHz, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, coupled with LED flash and PDAF. On the front, the Redmi 5A has a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi 5A comes with 16GB or 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB) with a dedicated SD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It runs on a 3000mAh battery, with 5V/1A charging, rated to deliver up to 8 days of standby time, and 7 hours of video playback. It measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm, and weighs 137 grams.