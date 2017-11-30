Xiaomi has tied up with Reliance Jio to give Redmi 5A users a cashback worth Rs. 1,000. Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched in the country on Thursday - marketed as "Desh ka Smartphone", with a starting price of Rs. 5,999.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Managing Director, revealed the Jio cashback offer following the launch of the Redmi 5A on Thursday. "All #Redmi5A users now avail an additional cashback of Rs. 1,000 cashback through @reliancejio 'Better Together Offer'![sic]" Jain tweeted.

Under the new offer, Redmi 5A users need to continue recharge their accounts with the Rs. 199 pack for 12 months to get the cashback. The pack includes 28GB of 4G data with a 1GB daily limit, unlimited local and STD voice calls, and unlimited SMS with 28 days of validity. Notably, the first recharge should be done between December 5, 2017, and November 30, 2018.

The cashback will be credited to the subscribers' account in the form of 10 vouchers of Rs. 100 denomination at the end of 12 months period. It is also worth noting here that only one cashback voucher can be redeemed at a time and against the recharge of Rs. 309 or above packs or against Rs. 201 or above data add-ons via MyJio app before November 30, 2019. Also, the Rs. 199 pack will be available for Reliance Jio subscribers for the first 12 months after purchasing the Redmi 5A.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes in two variants in the country - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage and the other one with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. Both the versions have a 5-inch HD display, quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, and a 3000mAh battery. The Redmi 5A sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, as well as an LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat.