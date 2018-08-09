NDTV Gadgets360.com

Redmi 5A to Be Available Today in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Flash Sales

, 09 August 2018
Redmi 5A to Be Available Today in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Flash Sales

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 5A's top model is priced at Rs. 6,999
  • Smartphone was launched in India last November
  • Flipkart flash sale starts at 12pm, Mi.com sale starts at 2pm

Redmi 5A will go on sale today in India via Flipkart and Mi.com - though at different times in the date. The Flipkart flash sale starts at 12pm IST, while the Mi.com flash sale starts at 2pm IST. The very popular budget Xiaomi smartphone has been amongst the top selling smartphones across price brackets, both globally and in India, since its launch in China in October last year. The Redmi 5A arrived in India a month later, in November 2017, and if you'd recall, its starting price at that point in time was Rs. 4,999 - a Rs. 1,000 introductory discount that ended in March this year.

Redmi 5A price in India, sale offers

Now, the Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. Both variants will be available during Thursday's flash sales. In contrast with Flipkart, Mi.com is offering the Redmi 5A with a few offers - 15 percent SuperCash cashback from MobiKwik, up to Rs. 2,000; 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 150 from Paytm; Rs. 700 discount on domestic flight tickets and Rs. 2,200 discount on international flights from Ixigo; a Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio on Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharges; and a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Music.

Redmi 5A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 296ppi. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC that's clocked at up to 1.4GHz, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, coupled with LED flash and PDAF. On the front, the Redmi 5A has a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi 5A comes with 16GB or 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB) with a dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It runs on a 3000mAh battery, with 5V/1A charging, rated to deliver up to 8 days of standby time, and 7 hours of video playback. It measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm, and weighs 137 grams.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Extremely affordable
  • Good performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak cameras
  • Nothing new compared to the Redmi 4A
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 5A review
Display5.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 7.1.2
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
