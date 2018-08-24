Xiaomi Redmi 5A will be available for consumers across the country to buy via a pre-order sale the company is hosting on its official website. The Redmi 5A pre-order sale will be quite similar to a flash sale in the respect that the number of units up for grabs will be quite limited. However, the main difference between a Xiaomi pre-order sale and flash sale is that in the former, the company does not have the cash on delivery payment option, and customers must pay the full amount while placing the order. The company advises prospective buyers ahead of the Redmi 5A sale to login to their Mi Account, to save their delivery address, and have the payment information ready before time.

The Redmi 5A pre-order sale will only be held on Mi.com and buyers can head to the website at 12pm IST. They can choose between the Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, or Rose Gold colour options. As for the Redmi 5A price in India, customers need to pay Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB built-in storage variant and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage option. Buyers will get a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Music with the handset, and Jio users will get Rs. 2,200 cashback in the form of Rs. 50 vouchers on recharges of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299.

Xiaomi launched in the Redmi 5A in India in late November last year, and it is still in limited stocks even though many other popular phones (including those launched after it) have transitioned from flash sale to open sale model. It is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 296ppi. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC that's clocked at up to 1.4GHz, coupled with 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, coupled with LED flash and PDAF. On the front, the Redmi 5A has a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Redmi 5A comes with 16GB or 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB) with a dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It runs on a 3000mAh battery, with 5V/1A charging, rated to deliver up to 8 days of standby time, and 7 hours of video playback. It measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm, and weighs 137 grams.

