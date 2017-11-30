Xiaomi is all set to launch its 'Desh ka Smartphone' in India on Thursday, at an event that starts at 12pm IST. The event, where Xiaomi is expected to launch the entry-level Redmi 5A, will be live streamed on the company site, and users can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details from the launch event. The launch of Xiaomi Redmi 5A at the event has been speculated for a while, but a new report (now pulled) claiming the source code on the company's teaser page contains mention of the Redmi 5A pretty much cements its launch.

With various teasers thus far, Xiaomi has hinted the 'Desh ka Smartphone' would have a good battery life, storage, and performance to offer its users. With the choice of tagline, we can expect the smartphone to bear an entry-level price tag, lower than Xiaomi's cheapest phone in India at the moment - the Redmi 4A, which starts at Rs. 5,999. All this does indeed point towards the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, which was launched in China in October at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 5,900) and we can expect Xiaomi to bring the smartphone to India at a slightly lower price.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A's biggest highlight is its '8-day battery life', despite sporting just a 3000mAh battery, presumably due to software optimisations in MIUI 9. The dual-SIM smartphone sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with a pixel density of 296ppi. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, clocked at 1.4GHz, and coupled with 2GB of RAM.

The Redmi 5A sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, burst mode, panorama mode, HDR mode, and more. It comes with a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture lens. It supports 1080p and 720p video recording. It bears 16GB inbuilt storage that is further expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Redmi 5A include 4G with VoLTE, 3G, GPRS/ EDGE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Micro-USB. It comes with a hybrid SIM slot.

As we mentioned, the Redmi 5A will run MIUI 9 out-of-the-box which means that the handset will come with all bells and whistles of the new MIUI version. The new MIUI 9 features include Smart assistant, Smart app launcher, Image search, Quick reply and notification management, new Home screen enhancements, Lock screen enhancements, and split screen multitasking among others.