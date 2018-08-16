Xiaomi Redmi 5A to Go Up for Pre-Orders on Mi.com in India Today

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5A budget smartphone in November last year, and has been taking pre-orders on Mi.com every week. The pre-order page for the Redmi 5A is set to go live from 12pm IST today on the Mi.com website. These pre-orders are meant to be a way to avoid the hassle of flash sales, and instead book the smartphone with full payment at the time of ordering. Xiaomi claims that delivery will be done within 5 business days. Flash sales of the smartphone are also conducted every week on Mi.com and Flipkart.

To recall, the Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. It is made available in Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. For pre-order customers, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 2,200 cashback with Jio Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans, apart from a 3-month subscription to Hungama Music. Xiaomi also has activated the Mi Exchange offer for the Redmi 5A, and is giving users Mi Protect liquid and accidental damage protection starting at Rs. 549. You can head here to pre-order the Redmi 5A at 12pm IST today.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

As for specifications, the budget dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. The Redmi 5A has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) via a dedicated slot.

Redmi 5A Review

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor at the back - along with an f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A packs a 3,000mAh battery and measures 140.4x70.1x8.35mm.

Is Xiaomi Redmi 5A truly 'desh ka smartphone'? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

