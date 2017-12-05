Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Spotted in Video Teasers Ahead of Thursday Launch

 
05 December 2017
Photo Credit: Xiaomi/ MiaoPai.com

Highlights

  • Redmi 5 to come in Black, Blue, and Pink color variants.
  • Redmi 5 Plus to come in Black and Gold
  • Specifications leaked, official launch on December 7

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus are all set to be launched at the company's Thursday, December 7 event in China. Earlier this week, Xiaomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung showed off the two smartphones in images on Twitter. Now, video teasers of the two Redmi 5 smartphones have been spotted. The videos don't really show much about the smartphones beyond the taller-than-usual 18:9 aspect ratio displays and the lack of a home button (or any hardware capacitive buttons for the matter).

The company is promoting the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 with a series on video teasers. As we mentioned, not much can be seen in the video teasers beyond the design of the smartphones, something that had been seen before when Sung shared photos of the devices. We already knew the fingerprint sensor had been moved to the rear panel, and the smartphones would sport 18:9 bezel-less displays.

Sung's post also highlighted the colour variants the smartphones will be available in. The photos he tweeted out reveal that the Redmi 5 will be launched in Black, Blue, and Pink (Rose Gold) colour variants, while the bigger 5 Plus will arrive in Black and Gold variants.

To recall, thanks to TENAA listing of what's being thought to be the Redmi 5, we already know some specifications. The smartphone is expected to come in three RAM options - 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB - as well as three storage options - 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB - which can be expected to correspond in individual SKUs. Storage is said to be expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone was listed with a 3200mAh battery - significantly smaller than the Redmi 4's 4100mAh offering. It is said to sport 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Dimensions are listed as 151.8x72.8x7.7mm, and a weight of 157 grams. The smartphone is listed to run Android 7.1.2, tipping an MIUI 9 build out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 5

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

1.8GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1440 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3200mAh
