Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream

 
07 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus launch event starts at 11:30am
  • The company has already teased the smartphones multiple times
  • Specifications and pricing have also been leaked

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will be launched by the Chinese manufacturer at an event in Beijing that kicks off at 2pm CST - or 11:30am IST. The launch will be live streamed on the company site, and you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for launch details for the event.

The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus have been teased by Xiaomi multiple times in the lead-up to the launch, and thanks to this, we've seen the smartphones, and know they will sport 18:9 displays, rear fingerprint scanners, and a selfie flash. Apart from official information, specifications and prices have also been leaked.

Just hours ahead of the launch, a new Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus leak corroborates previously leaked specifications. Shared on Weibo by a tipster, the leak claims the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will sport a 5.7-inch FullView 18:9 display, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and be powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC. The same leak claims the Redmi 5 Plus sports a 5.99-inch display, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Getting back to the price leak, the smartphones were recently listed on AliExpress, where the the Redmi 5 price was mentioned as $199.99 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model. In a previous leak, the price of Redmi 5 was pegged at CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 13,600). Similarly, the Redmi 5 Plus is said to cost $249.99 (approximately Rs. 16,120) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. Both the phones will come in Black, Blue, Gold, and Pink colour options, it mentions.

A TENAA listing had previously leaked some of the key Redmi 5 specifications, including three RAM and storage options – 2GB/ 16GB, 3GB/ 32GB, and 4GB/ 64GB. Storage is said to be expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone was listed with a 3200mAh battery - significantly smaller than the Redmi 4's 4100mAh offering. It is said to sport 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Dimensions are listed as 151.8x72.8x7.7mm, and a weight of 157 grams. The smartphone is listed to run Android 7.1.2, tipping an MIUI 9 build out-of-the-box.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Mobiles, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 5, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Price, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Price, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Uber Said to Have Paid 20-Year-Old to Keep Data Breach a Secret
Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Freshmenu
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Rs. 349 Plan Now Offers 2GB Data Per Day in New Effort to Beat Jio
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Price Leaked a Day Before Launch
  3. Redmi 5 Price Leaked, Snapdragon 845 Unveiled, and More: Your 360 Daily
  4. Pixel 2, iPhone 7 at Rs. 39,999, and More Mobile Deals in Flipkart Sale
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Honor 7X Review
  7. Honor 7X With 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Microsoft Unveils Always Connected PCs With LTE and 20-Hour Battery Life
  9. How to Buy Ethereum, Litecoin, and Other Bitcoin Alternatives
  10. Amazon and Google Are Fighting, and That Means Consumers Lose
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.