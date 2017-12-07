Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will be launched by the Chinese manufacturer at an event in Beijing that kicks off at 2pm CST - or 11:30am IST. The launch will be live streamed on the company site, and you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for launch details for the event.

The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus have been teased by Xiaomi multiple times in the lead-up to the launch, and thanks to this, we've seen the smartphones, and know they will sport 18:9 displays, rear fingerprint scanners, and a selfie flash. Apart from official information, specifications and prices have also been leaked.

Just hours ahead of the launch, a new Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus leak corroborates previously leaked specifications. Shared on Weibo by a tipster, the leak claims the Xiaomi Redmi 5 will sport a 5.7-inch FullView 18:9 display, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and be powered by a Snapdragon 450 SoC. The same leak claims the Redmi 5 Plus sports a 5.99-inch display, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Getting back to the price leak, the smartphones were recently listed on AliExpress, where the the Redmi 5 price was mentioned as $199.99 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model. In a previous leak, the price of Redmi 5 was pegged at CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 13,600). Similarly, the Redmi 5 Plus is said to cost $249.99 (approximately Rs. 16,120) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. Both the phones will come in Black, Blue, Gold, and Pink colour options, it mentions.

A TENAA listing had previously leaked some of the key Redmi 5 specifications, including three RAM and storage options – 2GB/ 16GB, 3GB/ 32GB, and 4GB/ 64GB. Storage is said to be expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone was listed with a 3200mAh battery - significantly smaller than the Redmi 4's 4100mAh offering. It is said to sport 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Dimensions are listed as 151.8x72.8x7.7mm, and a weight of 157 grams. The smartphone is listed to run Android 7.1.2, tipping an MIUI 9 build out-of-the-box.