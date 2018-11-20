NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Xiaomi Redmi 5 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update Rollout Begins in India: How to Download and Install

Xiaomi Redmi 5 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update Rollout Begins in India: How to Download and Install

, 20 November 2018
Xiaomi Redmi 5 users can even download MIUI 10 update manually

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 5 users get MIUI 10 update
  • The update brings new UI, natural sound system
  • Manual download links have also been released by Xiaomi

Earlier in the day, we reported that the Redmi 6 Pro has started receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update, and now Xiaomi has announced that the update is rolling out for Redmi 5 users as well. The update is rolling out via OTA, but users can download it manually as well, and Xiaomi has furnished links for Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM update methods. The new MIUI 10 update is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the Global Stable ROM update was recently rolled out for Redmi 5A users as well.

Xiaomi has taken to its Mi India forums to announce that the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.1.2.0.NDAMIFI is rolling out for Redmi 5 users in India. The update is rolling out over the air, and the changelog notes that the update brings along a full-screen gesture-based experience, an all new UI, a natural sound system, and also brings revamped Clock, Notes, and other system apps.

There's a possibility that the rollout is taking place in batches and it may not reach all users at once. Keep checking the availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi 5 regularly by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

For all those who cannot wait, Xiaomi has also shared the download links. You can download the Recovery ROM link here and the Fastboot ROM link here. For more details on how to install the MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 5 via Fastboot and Recovery ROMs, you can refer to our previous guide. As always, before downloading MIUI 10 through any of the above links, ensure that your device is charged up to 80 percent to prevent accidental power off in between flashing process. Do also backup your smartphone, you can learn more about that here, as the manual installation process wipes data. Also, ensure that you download the update under a good Wi-Fi connection as well.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi REdmi 5, MIUI 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
India's Online Video Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2023: BCG
Billion Capture Plus
