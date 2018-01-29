Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 5 4GB RAM Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

  hindi
29 January 2018
Xiaomi Redmi 5 4GB RAM Variant Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Three variants of the Redmi 4 are now available in China
  • The 4GB RAM variant is priced at CNY 1,099
  • It is available in Gold, Rose Gold, Black, and Light Blue colour options

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 now has a third variant with 4GB RAM in China. Listed on the official Xiaomi store, this will be the third variant in the Redmi 5 range that was previously launched in 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options. The Redmi 5 4GB RAM variant's price is  CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,000), a premium of CNY 200 (roughly Rs. 2,000). It apparently comes with no other specification upgrades except the increased RAM; it has inbuilt storage of 32GB. The smartphone is yet to launch in India.

As we mentioned, the 4GB RAM variant of the recently launched Redmi 5 has been quietly listed on Xiaomi's official website in China. The new variant is available in Black, Rose Gold, Light Blue, and Gold colour variants. The smartphone was launched alongside the Redmi 5 Plus at an event in China.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs MIUI 9 based on top of Android Nougat. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 2/ 3/ 4GB RAM and 16/ 32GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi 5 features a 12-megapixel rear camera with flash, PDAF, and an f/2.2 aperture lens. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera sensor with Beautify 3.0 features for enhanced portraits. A fingerprint sensor is placed below the camera module on the back.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and micro-USB. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and gyroscope.

The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood. The Redmi 5 weighs about 180 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 4GB RAM Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
 
 

