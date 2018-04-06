Xiaomi Redmi 5 2GB/ 16GB variant is available in open sale on Amazon.in and the Amazon India app. The sale is currently underway and, as per the Amazon app, will be held until 11:59pm today, April 6. All four colours of the Redmi 5 - Gold, Black, Rose Gold, and Blue - are up for grabs and are available for the duration of the sale or until stocks last. Additionally, Amazon is also offering 90 percent discount (up to Rs. 400) on Kindle eBooks, 5 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 500) with SBI credit cards, and Rs. 2,200 cashback and data from Reliance Jio on purchase of the Redmi 5 during the sale period.

As part of the two-day Mi Fan Festival on Amazon India, discounts of up to Rs. 1,000 on the Redmi 4, up to Rs. 2,000 on the Redmi Note 4, and Rs. 1,000 on the Mi Max 2 are applicable until the sale concludes at 11:59pm on Friday. Additionally, audio accessories such as the Mi Bluetooth speaker, Mi Earphones Basic, and Mi Earphones are also up for sale. Even the 10000mAh and the 20000mAh Mi power bank 2i are available starting at Rs. 799. In terms of mobile accessories, Redmi 5 hard cases can be bought in two colours - Black and Blue - for a price of Rs. 350 each; as can Indian standard chargers and Mi USB cables starting at Rs. 249. Finally, smart home gadgets are also part of the Mi Fan Festival 2018. These include the Mi Air Purifier 2 for Rs. 8,999, Mi Router 3C for Rs. 999, and the Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 for Rs. 699.

Last time around, a simultaneous flash sale of the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, and the Redmi Note 5 Pro was held on March 30. While the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are available via Flipkart and Mi.com, the Redmi 5 is online-exclusive to Amazon and Mi.com.

To recap, Xiaomi is currently hosting the latest edition of its Mi Fan Festival sale on Mi.com in India. The sale includes several new launches such as the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and the company's range of Mi TV smart TVs. Apart from that, discount can be availed on smartphones such as the Mi MIX 2, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4, Redmi Y1, and Redmi Note 4. Redmi 5A will also be available for sale. Some of these deals are also available on Amazon's edition of the Mi Fan Festival.

Other accessories including backpacks, headphones, Mi Band, and Xiaomi-branded power bank will also be up for grabs in the Mi Fan Festival 2018.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi 5 runs MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and one of the least expensive smartphones to sport a fullscreen display. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera specifications, the Redmi 5 gets a single 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash. The selfie camera has a 5-megapixel sensor that comes with LED selfie light.

