Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A are the latest smartphones from Chinese phone maker Xiaomi to receive the much-awaited MIUI 10 stable software update after several of the company's smartphones have already received it over the past few months. With the latest MIUI 10.1.1.0 update, both of these smartphones will get new features such as full screen revamped UI, a new natural sound system with certain smart filters, and numerous other improvements to system apps like Clock and Notes. File size of the update on both smartphones might differ from user to user.

While an official announcement for the latest MIUI 10.1.1.0.NCCMIFI update for the Redmi 4A was made on Mi forums on Wednesday, several users have also reported the update (MIUI 10.1.1.0.NAMMIFI ) on their Redmi 4 units today. The official changelog lists an all-new UI which is tailored for full screen devices. It also comes with a new natural sound system that brings simplified system sounds and applied smart filters to the two smartphones. Systems apps get a revamp too. One of the screenshots posted by a user shows the presence of the October 2018 Android security patch on the Redmi 4. Details for the Redmi 4A's security patch have not been revealed yet.

To check availability of MIUI 10 stable update on your Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A, you can go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

Alternatively, you can flash the latest MIUI 10 update on your Redmi 4A through a Recovery ROM or Fastboot ROM. Here are the links:

Fastboot ROM link

Redmi 4A

Recovery ROM link

Redmi 4A

To know more details on how to install the new MIUI 10 stable update for the Redmi 4A via Fastboot and Recovery ROMs, please refer to our previous guide. Before downloading the update through any of the links, ensure that your handset is charged more than 80 percent to prevent accidental power off in between flashing process. Also, do backup your smartphone - you can learn more about that here - as the manual installation process wipes data.