NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi 4 Get MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update: How to Download and Install

Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi 4 Get MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update: How to Download and Install

, 13 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi 4 Get MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update: How to Download and Install

Xiaomi Redmi 3S was launched in India on August 2016

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 3S and 3S Prime MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rollout begins
  • Xiaomi Redmi 4 rollout has also begun
  • Xiaomi has shared links for manual downloads

fter the Xiaomi Redmi 4A got the MIUI 10 Global Stable update, now the Redmi 3s, Redmi 3S Prime, and Redmi 4 users are also receiving the update. Xiaomi has taken to the forums to announce the arrival of the update for the three phones, and the MIUI 10 update based on Android 8.1 Oreo brings along a full screen experience, new UI, natural sound system, and revamped Clock, Notes, and other system apps. File size of the update will differ from phone to phone.

Xiaomi confirms on its forums that the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.1.1.0.MALMIFI update is rolling out for the Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime and the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.1.1.0.NAMMIFI update is rolling out for the Redmi 4 users in India.

The update is rolling out via OTA, and users are recommended to download it via a strong Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge. If the user cannot put the phone on charge, then they should ensure that the smartphone is at least juiced up to 80 percent, before installing the update.

To check availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi 4, Redmi 3S, and Redmi 3S Prime, you can go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. Xiaomi has also shared Fastboot and Recovery ROM download links for the three phones, and if you can't wait, then you can sideload it through these links.

Fastboot ROM links
Redmi 3S/Prime
Redmi 4

Recovery ROM links
Redmi 3S/Prime
Redmi 4

For more details on how to install the MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 5A via Fastboot and Recovery ROMs, you can refer to our previous guide. Do also backup your smartphone, you can learn more about that here, as the manual installation process wipes data.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Easy to operate with one hand
  • Impressive battery life
  • Quick fingerprint recognition
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Gets a bit warm with camera use
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime review
Display5.00-inch
Processor1.1GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 6.0.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity4100mAh
Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review
Display5.00-inch
Processor1.4GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 6.0.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity4100mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 4, MIUI 10, MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Honor V20 aka Honor View 20 Reportedly Spotted on AnTuTu, Listed on JD.com, Camera Samples Leaked
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price Leaked, Availability Rumoured for March 8; Official Accessories Leaked
Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi 4 Get MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update: How to Download and Install
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  2. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge Launched in India
  3. Honor 10, Honor 9N Discounts Among Other Offers in Flipkart's Honor Sale
  4. ISRO to Launch GSAT-7A Communication Satellite on December 19
  5. Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses
  6. Redmi 6A Price in India Revised to Original, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
  7. Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  8. Nikon Coolpix P1000 Review
  9. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  10. Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: What's the Difference?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.