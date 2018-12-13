fter the Xiaomi Redmi 4A got the MIUI 10 Global Stable update, now the Redmi 3s, Redmi 3S Prime, and Redmi 4 users are also receiving the update. Xiaomi has taken to the forums to announce the arrival of the update for the three phones, and the MIUI 10 update based on Android 8.1 Oreo brings along a full screen experience, new UI, natural sound system, and revamped Clock, Notes, and other system apps. File size of the update will differ from phone to phone.

Xiaomi confirms on its forums that the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.1.1.0.MALMIFI update is rolling out for the Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime and the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM V10.1.1.0.NAMMIFI update is rolling out for the Redmi 4 users in India.

The update is rolling out via OTA, and users are recommended to download it via a strong Wi-Fi connection, and while the phone is on charge. If the user cannot put the phone on charge, then they should ensure that the smartphone is at least juiced up to 80 percent, before installing the update.

To check availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi 4, Redmi 3S, and Redmi 3S Prime, you can go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. Xiaomi has also shared Fastboot and Recovery ROM download links for the three phones, and if you can't wait, then you can sideload it through these links.

Fastboot ROM links

Redmi 3S/Prime

Redmi 4

Recovery ROM links

Redmi 3S/Prime

Redmi 4

For more details on how to install the MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 5A via Fastboot and Recovery ROMs, you can refer to our previous guide. Do also backup your smartphone, you can learn more about that here, as the manual installation process wipes data.