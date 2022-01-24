Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are said to be in the works as the next offerings from the Chinese company. The new mid-range smartphones from Xiaomi are expected to come with triple rear cameras, headlines by 50-megapixel primary sensors. They could be powered by MediaTek chipsets. Xiaomi is tipped to release Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C in India, China, and other global markets.

As per a report by Xiaomiui, Xiaomi is planning to unveil Redmi 10A and the Redmi 10C smartphones soon. As per the report, the smartphones could be priced under Rs. 12,000 or $200 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Redmi 10A is said to come with three codenames — 'thunder' and 'light'. Redmi 10C is said to have codenames — 'fog', 'rain', and 'wind'. Both the rumoured smartphones are likely to be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

As mentioned, Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C models are said to feature a triple rear camera unit. It could be led by a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 sensor or OmniVision OV50C sensor. The camera units of Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are said to include an 8-megapixel secondary ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B or SC201CS macro camera.

However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm any details about Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C, so the reported details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are expected to succeed Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C, respectively. Both smartphones have made their debut in Malaysia back in 2020. Redmi 9A has later arrived in India, but Redmi 9C's availability is limited to selected regions.

Redmi 9A currently costs Rs. 7,499 in India for the basic 2GB + 32GB storage model and Rs. 8,299 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. Redmi 9C was launched in Malaysia with a price tag of MYR 429 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the 2GB + 32GB storage model.

