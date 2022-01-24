Technology News
Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C With MediaTek SoCs and Triple Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are expected to feature triple rear cameras, headlined by 50-megapixel primary sensors.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 January 2022 19:13 IST
Photo Credit: Mi.com

Redmi 9A price in India is set at Rs. 7,499 for the basic 2GB + 32GB storage model

Highlights
  • The smartphones could be priced under Rs. 12,000
  • Redmi 10C is likely to succeed Redmi 9C
  • Redmi 10A is said to succeed Redmi 9A

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are said to be in the works as the next offerings from the Chinese company. The new mid-range smartphones from Xiaomi are expected to come with triple rear cameras, headlines by 50-megapixel primary sensors. They could be powered by MediaTek chipsets. Xiaomi is tipped to release Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C in India, China, and other global markets.

As per a report by Xiaomiui, Xiaomi is planning to unveil Redmi 10A and the Redmi 10C smartphones soon. As per the report, the smartphones could be priced under Rs. 12,000 or $200 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Redmi 10A is said to come with three codenames — 'thunder' and 'light'. Redmi 10C is said to have codenames — 'fog', 'rain', and 'wind'. Both the rumoured smartphones are likely to be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

As mentioned, Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C models are said to feature a triple rear camera unit. It could be led by a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 sensor or OmniVision OV50C sensor. The camera units of Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are said to include an 8-megapixel secondary ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B or SC201CS macro camera.

However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm any details about Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C, so the reported details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C are expected to succeed Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C, respectively. Both smartphones have made their debut in Malaysia back in 2020. Redmi 9A has later arrived in India, but Redmi 9C's availability is limited to selected regions.

Redmi 9A currently costs Rs. 7,499 in India for the basic 2GB + 32GB storage model and Rs. 8,299 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. Redmi 9C was launched in Malaysia with a price tag of MYR 429 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the 2GB + 32GB storage model.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, Redmi 10A Specifications, Redmi 10C Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C With MediaTek SoCs and Triple Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch in India Soon
