  Xiaomi Quad Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled

Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled

Xiaomi quad-curved display concept phone may have touch sensors for volume and power functions.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 February 2021 14:57 IST
Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Xiaomi

There is a large sensor at the back of the Xiaomi concept phone

Highlights
  • Xiaomi’s phone has a hyper quad-curved 88-degree surface area
  • Concept phone represents the sum of 46 ground-breaking patents
  • Xiaomi has moved the status bar to the right edge

Xiaomi has unveiled a new concept phone that has a quad-curved waterfall display. The phone has curved edges on all four sides with no ports or buttons anywhere. The phone will likely use touch sensors for power, volume control and other functions, and presumably support wireless charging capabilities, as a charging port is also not present. The four curved edges give it the Xiaomi concept phone a futuristic look. The back is seen to have a camera module placed at the top left corner with a large sensor.

The company has tweeted to introduce the new Xiaomi quad-curved waterfall display concept phone. It has also published a video on YouTube that shows the phone from all sides. The curved edges on all sides of the phone enable a flowing, waterfall-like display running on what appears to be a modified version of its MIUI skin. There are no ports or buttons on the handset and the video indicates that the phone may have touch sensors to adjust volume and access power functions. Because there is no charging port either, the Xiaomi quad-curved waterfall display concept phone may support wireless charging. The video shows that Xiaomi has moved the status bar to the right edge giving a cleaner look to the front portion of the display. The selfie camera seems to have been placed under the screen, though Xiaomi has not officially confirmed that detail.

Xiaomi says that the phone has a hyper quad-curved 88-degree surface area that “represents the sum of 46 ground-breaking patents, greater than its parts”. Keep in mind that this is just a concept phone and Xiaomi may or may not make it available in the commercial market.

Several OEMs indulge in concept phones to show its consumers what they are capable of. In February last year, Vivo introduced the Apex 2020 with a 120-degree curved edgeless display, giving the illusion of a borderless front, and it has a unique in-display selfie camera that hides behind the screen. Even OnePlus introduced the 8T concept phone last month that came with an all-new back panel featuring a colour-changing film.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Concept Phone
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Quad-Curved Waterfall Display Concept Phone With No Bezels, Ports, or Buttons Unveiled
