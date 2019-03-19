Technology News

Xiaomi Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Despite Slowing Home Market

, 19 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Despite Slowing Home Market

Xiaomi's profit exceeded the CNY 1.7 billion average estimate of 10 analysts, according to Refinitiv data

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's revenue for Q4 increased 27 percent to CNY 44.4 billion
  • Its revenue for the full 2018 calendar year is CNY 174.9 billion
  • Xiaomi CFO revealed outside-China sales made up to 40 percent of revenues

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit more than tripled to CNY 1.85 billion ($275.59 million or roughly Rs. 1,900 crores), on stronger revenue.

That profit exceeded the CNY 1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,746 crores) average estimate of 10 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue for the period increased 27 percent to CNY 44.4 billion (roughly Rs. 45,608 crores), lower than the CNY 47.4 billion (roughly Rs. 48,700 crores) average estimate of 13 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The results show Xiaomi is weathering fairly well a slowing Chinese smartphone market, the world's biggest, by increasing its focus on markets such as India and Europe.

For the full 2018 calendar year, Xiaomi brought in revenue of CNY 174.9 billion (roughly Rs. 1,79,660 crores) and made a net profit of CNY 8.6 billion (roughly Rs. 8,833 crores).

This marks the third set of financial results for the company since its IPO in Hong Kong. Xiaomi shares have rallied nearly 30 percent since their 2019 lows in January, though they remain well below their July listing price.

To compensate for its slowing home market, the company has aggressively expanded in Europe. After broadly rolling out in the continent in early 2018, the company now ranks as the region's fourth-largest phone vendor.

Speaking on a call with reporters, Xiaomi CFO Shou Zi Chew said that sales from outside of China made up 40 percent of the company's revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018, adding that global expansion would be a priority for 2019.

"We will continue to explore the global markets and replicate the success in India in other key markets such as Indonesia and Western Europe," he said. "We will also expand into more new international markets in 2019."

Xiaomi has also revamped its smartphone lineup, paving the way to sell more expensive devices that can raise profit margins. In China, the average selling price of the company's phones increased 17 percent, while overseas they increased 10 percent, according to the company's earnings report.

In February, upon the launch of Xiaomi's new flagship Mi 9 phone, founder Lei Jun said the device would be the company's last such handset priced at under CNY 3,000 ($446.99 or roughly Rs. 30,800).

Sales from smartphones made up 65.1 percent of Xiaomi's overall revenue in the fourth quarter. Money from other hardware made up 25.1 percent while internet services made up 9.1 percent.

The latter segment was pivotal to Xiaomi's pitch to investors in the run-up to its IPO. The company touted its so-called "triathlon business model", wherein consumers who purchase smartphones go on to use apps and services that generate revenue via advertisements or micropayments.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Rage 2 PS4 Pro, Xbox One X Frame Rate and Resolution Revealed
Moto G7 India Launch Will Be Soon, Teases Company: Expected Price, Specifications
Xiaomi Q4 Profit More Than Triples, Despite Slowing Home Market
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  2. Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Takes on Sony A6400
  3. Moto G7 Will Launch Soon in India, Teases Motorola
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  5. Honor 10i With Kirin 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  6. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  7. Samsung Galaxy A40 Renders Leaked Ahead of April 10 Launch
  8. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Netflix CEO Describes Why Self-Regulation Is Better Than Alternative
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.