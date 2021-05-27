Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Fills Market Gap Left by Huawei as Revenue Surges 55 Percent in Q1 2021

Xiaomi Fills Market Gap Left by Huawei as Revenue Surges 55 Percent in Q1

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2021 14:47 IST
Xiaomi Fills Market Gap Left by Huawei as Revenue Surges 55 Percent in Q1 2021

Xiaomi's share of the smartphone market in China increased 75 percent year-on-year in the quarter

Highlights
  • Revenue from smartphone sales jumped 69.8 percent
  • Xiaomi remain hampered by the global chip shortage
  • Xiaomi also announced it would formally begin producing electric cars

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi reported first-quarter revenue growth of 55 percent on Wednesday, exceeding analyst expectations as it nabbed market share from one-time sector leader Huawei.

Revenue rose to CNY 76.88 billion (roughly Rs. 87,570 crores) in the quarter ended March 31, from CN Y 49.70 billion (roughly Rs. 56,620 crores) a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of CNY 74.5 billion (roughly Rs. 84,870 crores), according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted net profit rose to CNY 6.1 billion (roughly Rs. 6,950 crores), versus market estimates of CNY 3.97 billion (roughly Rs. 4,520 crores).

Xiaomi's share of the smartphone market in China increased 75 percent year-on-year in the quarter ended late March, according to research firm Canalys, as Huawei retreated from the market following US trade restrictions that crimped its ability to source key components for its handsets.

Revenue from smartphone sales jumped 69.8 percent year-over-year to CNY 51.5 billion (roughly Rs. 58,670 crores), while revenue from Internet services increased 11.4 percent to CNY 6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 7,520 crores).

Despite the revenue growth, Xiaomi and other electronics brands remain hampered by the global chip shortage.

A number of causes such as stockpiling, surging demand for personal computers during COVID-19, and mishaps at factories caused a range of hardware makers to scramble for semiconductors late last year.

Still, on a call with investors, Xiaomi CFO Alain Lam said the company's chip inventories remained at "healthy" levels and he did not expect a major impact on business this year, though the broader shortage may not end until mid-way through 2022.

Executives also added the company intends to double the number of offline retail stores it has in China, from roughly 5,000 at present to over 10,000.

In India, meanwhile, one of its key overseas markets, the company will invest more in online sales as the government imposes strict lockdowns due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This quarter, Xiaomi also announced it would formally begin producing electric cars, with a new division to be led by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun.

The US government also removed the company from a blacklist that would have barred US-based investors from owning shares in the company, reversing one of former US President Donald Trump's last maneuvers against China's tech sector before he left office.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Cryptocurrency Prices Turn Choppy as Bounce Momentum Ebbs
Xbox, Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Set for June 13

Related Stories

Xiaomi Fills Market Gap Left by Huawei as Revenue Surges 55 Percent in Q1 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  2. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  3. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  4. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  5. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
  7. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  8. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 Laptops Get Ryzen Edition Versions
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event, Expected to Take Place in June
  3. Lenovo Rides Work-From-Home Demands to Post 512 Percent Q4 Profit Growth
  4. Dell Launches New Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex Range in India
  5. Xbox, Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase Set for June 13
  6. Xiaomi Fills Market Gap Left by Huawei as Revenue Surges 55 Percent in Q1 2021
  7. Cryptocurrency Prices Turn Choppy as Bounce Momentum Ebbs
  8. Lockheed Martin And General Motors Join Hands To Develop Rover For NASA's Artemis Missions To Moon
  9. Google Adds a New Button to Directly Save Images From Gmail to Google Photos
  10. Netflix Play Something Feature Being Tested on Android, No Release Date for Mass Rollout Yet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com