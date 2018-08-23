NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Posts Strong Results on Back on Smartphone Sales in India

, 23 August 2018
Xiaomi Posts Strong Results on Back on Smartphone Sales in India

Driven by strong smartphones sales in price-sensitive markets such as India, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi Corp. on Wednesday reported a revenue of approximately $6.6 billion (roughly Rs. 46,000 crores), representing an increase of 68.3 per cent year-on-year.

The results for the quarter ending June 30 marked the first set of quarterly earnings report for Xiaomi since its $4.7 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong in July.

The group's international revenue grew 151.7 per cent year-on-year, accounting for 36.3 per cent of its total revenue, according to unaudited consolidated results for the company's second quarter.

"Xiaomi will continue building on its unique and powerful 'triathlon' business model to further penetrate the high-end smartphone market, introduce more IoT (Internet of Things) products to international markets, and expand our range of Internet services, laying strong foundations for our revenue growth in the future ahead," Xiaomi Founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun said in a statement.

In the second quarter of 2018, Xiaomi's smartphones segment recorded revenue of approximately $4.46 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 58.7 per cent, which was driven by an increase in both smartphone sales volume and the average selling price (ASP).

The fastest growth in revenue was seen in the IoT and lifestyle products segment, growing 104.3 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from the Internet services segment grew 63.6 per cent year-on-year driven primarily by increasing monetisation in mainland China, Xiaomi said.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Hong Kong
PUBG Training Mode Announced, Designed to Serve All Players
Xiaomi Posts Strong Results on Back on Smartphone Sales in India
