Xiaomi has been rumoured to be working on Pocophone F1, said to be the company's next handset powered by Snapdragon 845 processor. New details on the specifications of the upcoming smartphone have emerged online, thanks to a leak by an online store and a benchmark listing. The Chinese manufacturer already has four handsets with the Snapdragon 845 processor - Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Mix 2S, and Black Shark - in the market, but now a new handset under the Pocophone brand appears set to be launched. While the latest leak does not show any images of the upcoming Pocophone F1, they do hint at some of the specifications of the handset.

A listing of an alleged Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has surfaced on a Belarusian online store that showcases the smartphone's specifications. According to the listing on the site, the dual-SIM Xiaomi Pocophone F1 sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio. It reaffirms the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the handset. It comes with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 listing suggests that the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the back with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, dual autofocus, Dual Pixel, and AI features. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera with Super Pixel technology and Face Unlock. The smartphone comes in two inbuilt storage variants - 64GB and 128GB - expandable via microSD card.

As per the listing, the connectivity options in Xiaomi Pocophone F1 comes with 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou. Sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. It packs a 4000mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 3.0 and 9V/2A charger. In terms of dimensions, the Xiaomi Pocophone measures 157.24x75.4x88mm

Meanwhile, a Reddit user has leaked a screenshot of the alleged AnTutu benchmark score of Xiaomi Pocophone F1. The leaked image shows the smartphone's name as 'Poco F1'. The image does not reveal the name of the processor, but it is seen to have scored 285,302 points in the listing.

To recall, the brand name Pocophone was trademarked by Xiaomi a while ago, and the company was even reported to be making a flagship device for international markets, especially India, powered by the Snapdragon 845. The smartphone was tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SOC, run on Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI, sport an 18:9 LCD display with a notch, be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, come with a fingerprint sensor, NFC, and sport a dual camera setup with optical zoom support.

In terms of pricing, a recent report had suggested that the Pocophone F1 will come in two variants. While the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will be priced in Eastern Europe for EUR 420 (roughly Rs. 33,800), the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage model will cost EUR 460 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The smartphone may sport a 5.99-inch (1080x2160 pixels) display, and come in Blue and Grey colour options for international markets.