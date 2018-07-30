Xiaomi has reportedly been working on the Pocophone F1, rumoured to be its next handset powered by Snapdragon 845 processor. New details on the specifications of the upcoming smartphone have emerged online, thanks to a Bluetooth certification. The Chinese manufacturer already has four handsets - Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Mix 2S, and Black Shark - in the market, but now a new handset under the Pocophone brand appears set to be launched. The latest information affirms that the Pocophone F1 will feature a liquid cooling system that will pair well with the latest Qualcomm SoC.

The Bluetooth SIG Certification of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 confirms the existence of the smartphone, but the company may always cancel its launch like it did with the Mi Max 3 Pro. However, the Bluetooth certification reveals a bit more information, than just the name of the handset. The listing confirms that the Pocophone F1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with a "liquid system which helps boasts extremely fast processing power at sustain peak performance."

Additionally, the Pocophone F1 will feature a dual rear camera with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with 1.4-micron large pixels and dual pixel autofocus on the main sensor. The Bluetooth certifications reveal that the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will come with a 20-megapixel camera at the front with Super Pixel technology support. Xiaomi's Pocophone F1 will also include an infrared 'illuminator' and an infrared camera.

The Bluetooth SIG Certification describes the design of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 as, "Pocophone F1 is one-of-a-kind smartphone that sports a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with liquid cooling system which help boasts extremely fast processing power at a sustained peak performance. It has a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup with 1.4-micron large pixels and dual pixel autofocus on the main sensor. Poco F1 has a 20MP front camera which supports Super Pixel technology that combines the information of four pixels into one large pixel, which can reduce photo noise, capture more light and enhance photo quality, especially in low-light conditions. Paired with an infrared illuminator and an infrared camera, Poco F1 can be secured using AI face unlock, which works just as well in pitch-dark conditions as it does in bright daylight."

To recall, the brand name Pocophone was trademarked by Xiaomi a while ago, and the company was even reported to be making a flagship device for international markets, especially India, powered by the Snapdragon 845. The smartphone was tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 845, run on Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI, sport an 18:9 LCD display with a notch, be fueled by a 4,000mAh battery, come with a fingerprint sensor, NFC, and sport a dual camera setup with optical zoom support.

In terms of pricing, a recent report had suggested that the Pocophone F1 will come in two variants. While the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant will be priced in Eastern Europe for EUR 420 (roughly Rs. 33,800), the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage model will cost EUR 460 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The smartphone may sport a 5.99-inch (1080x2160 pixels) display, and come in Blue and Grey colour options for international markets.