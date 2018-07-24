NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Xiaomi Pocophone F1 With Snapdragon 845 SoC Price Tipped, Mi Max 3 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Qualcomm Website

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 With Snapdragon 845 SoC Price Tipped, Mi Max 3 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Qualcomm Website

, 24 July 2018
Xiaomi Pocophone F1 With Snapdragon 845 SoC Price Tipped, Mi Max 3 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Qualcomm Website

Highlights

  • The price of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 may begin from EUR 420
  • The Mi Max 3 Pro spotted on Qualcomm website
  • It is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor

Xiaomi has been rumoured to be making another Snapdragon 845 SoC based smartphone, dubbed as the Pocophone F1. New details on the pricing of this new variant have emerged online, alongside a spotting of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro. While the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is now official, we expected the Pro variant to launch alongside, but that didn't happen. Now, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro variant has allegedly been spotted on Qualcomm's website, hinting at an imminent arrival.

Starting with the Pocophone F1, tipster Roland Quandt states that this Snapdragon 845 device will come in two variants - the 6GB RAM /64GB storage variant will be priced in Eastern Europe for EUR 420 (roughly Rs. 33,800), and EUR 460 (roughly Rs. 37,000) will be the price tag for the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage option. The tipster also states that the Pocophone F1 may sport a 5.99-inch (1080x2160 pixels) screen, and come in Grey and Blue colour options for international markets.

To recall, the brand name Pocophone was trademarked by Xiaomi a while ago, and the company was even reported to be making a flagship device for international markets, especially India, powered by the Snapdragon 845. Codenamed 'Beryllium', the smartphone was tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 845, run on Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI, sport an 18:9 LCD display with a notch, be fueled by a 4,000mAh battery, come with a fingerprint sensor, NFC, and sport a dual camera setup with optical zoom support. This new pricing leak could be of this phone only, however this is just speculation.

The Chinese manufacturer has already launched four handsets powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset - Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Mix 2S, and Black Shark - in the market, but none of them has arrived in India yet. This international variant could be the country's best hope from Xiaomi for a flagship device.

Separately, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro variant was spotted on Qualcomm's China website (first spotted by ITHome), and it is listed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. This hints that the smartphone is now nearing launch, and an announcement should happen soon. Xiaomi launched the Mi Max 3 in China last week, and key highlights include a massive 6.9-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery, a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras, and dual 4G VoLTE capabilities. The Mi Max 3 price in China has been set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The only other variant, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, comes with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,400).

Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pocophone F1, Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Xiaomi Pocophone F1 With Snapdragon 845 SoC Price Tipped, Mi Max 3 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Qualcomm Website
