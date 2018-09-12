NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Poco F1 Is Splash Resistant and Supports Quick Charge 4.0, Company Confirms

, 12 September 2018


Poco F1 features Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 Support

Highlights

  • The Poco F1 was launched in India last month
  • Poco F1 is certified splash resistant by P2i
  • It comes with support for Quick Charge 4.0

Poco F1, Xiaomi's affordable flagship, was launched in India last month and went on sale for the third time on Wednesday. The smartphone, introduced under the Chinese manufacturer's sub-brand called Poco, has generated a good buzz in the market due to its aggressive pricing in the mid-range segment. The Poco F1 is equipped with a number of features such as up to 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC with LiquidCool Technology, a 6.18-inch display, and more. But now, the company has revealed a couple of more features that the smartphone comes with, including splash resistance and Quick Charge 4.0 support.

During the official launch of Poco F1 in India, the company had said that the smartphone supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. As of now, Poco F1's official product page on Mi.com also shows the same information. It also comes with a 9V/2A (18W) Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charger out-of-the-box. However, as per a tweet by Poco India, the brand's first handset comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support. Notably, the Poco F1 does not come with a Quick Charge 4.0 compatible charger out-of-the-box. Interestingly, the Poco F1 is still listed by Qualcomm among the devices with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

In another tweet, Poco India has confirmed that the Poco F1 is splash resistant. It has revealed that the smartphone comes with certification from P2i, which is popular for its liquid repellent nanotechnology. This certification essentially means that the Poco F1 can withstand everyday splashes and spills with ease. However, since the smartphone is not waterproof it is advisable to not immerse it in water.

Meanwhile, Jai Mani, Head of Product, Poco Global, in a tweet, said that the company is planning to roll out a new OTA update for other regions for the face unlock feature that can be enabled by setting it to India. Mani further clarified that the smartphone has 2x smart power amps offering stereo-like effect from the bottom speaker, instead of having stereo speakers.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh

