Xiaomi's Poco F1 went on sale in India for the second time this Wednesday, and the company has been reporting a tremendous response for the value-for-money mid-range flagship. The smartphone has now received a software update that brings certain system, camera, and app improvements to the first flagship from Xiaomi sub-brand Poco. Apart from that, the company has also reduced bootloader unlocking waiting time to just 3 days or 72 hours. The company is said to be working on fixing the Widevine L1 issue that we reported a few days back.

The latest update on the Poco F1 comes with build number MIUI V9.6.18.OEJMIFD and has a file size of 335MB. It fixes system issues which involved several apps that could not be launched and virtual buttons that were offset. It also optimises the camera's launching process and improves image processing. Furthermore, the update optimises the recording process for the dual microphones, and removes the Mi Roaming app from the Poco F1. The old MIUI navigation buttons have been replaced by new AOSP navigational buttons, reports XDA Developers. Users in India also report receiving the update.

Global Product Head at Pocophone, Jai Mani, took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the company has reduced waiting time to unlock Poco F1's bootloader to just three days. This is contrary to Xiaomi's standard policy of 15 days, and comes as result of user feedback that Poco has been receiving since launch, when it was discovered it had a two-month waiting period.

In a reply to a Twitter user, Mani stated that the company is "still investigating" the lack of Widevine L1 support that prevents Xiaomi Poco F1 from streaming HD content on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar. Finally, the company has also supposedly fixed compatibility issues that users had been facing with apps like Asphalt 9: Legends. A fix for low audio in apps like PUBG and YouTube is also on the way via a future OTA update.