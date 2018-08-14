Xiaomi is set to debut its new sub-brand Poco, and launch the Poco F1 in India on August 22. In fact, the official website for the Poco brand is counting down to the launch of the Poco F1. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone has been subjected to lots of leaks, and now it has been spotted on Geekbench as well. The Geekbench listing hints that the Poco F1 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC and pack 6GB of RAM. These specifications indicate that the Poco F1 will be a flagship level device from Xiaomi.

The Geekbench listing confirms that the Poco F1 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC. It is listed to pack 6GB of RAM as well. This corroborates with previous leaks, which also states that the Poco F1 will sport a 5.99-inch (1080x2160 pixels) display, 4000mAh battery, IR Face Unlock, 3.5mm audio jack at the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Rumours suggest that the phone will feature a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup with 1.4-micron large pixels and dual pixel autofocus on the main sensor. The front camera is said to support Super Pixel technology, and sport a 20-megapixel selfie sensor. As for price, the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model is tipped to cost EUR 420 (roughly Rs. 33,800), and the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage model will cost EUR 460 (roughly Rs. 37,000). It may arrive in Blue and Grey colour options.

Jai Mani, Lead Product Manager for Xiaomi India, confirmed that the Poco sub-brand looks to make a powerful smartphone at a reasonable price. He confirmed that the Poco F1 will focus on 'not just peak performance, but actual, real world, speed.' Xiaomi has announced an event in New Delhi on August 22 to give out more details on Poco and Poco F1.