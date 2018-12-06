Xiaomi India is offering discounts and bundled offers on most of its popular smartphones in India. The discounts are available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi India's own online store, mi.com, from now until Saturday, December 8. The deals are a part of Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale and Amazon's 'I Love Mi' sale, running on the same dates while Xiaomi will be offering the same deals on its store as well.

Xiaomi sale offers today

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is available with discounts worth up to Rs. 5,000 on Flipkart and Mi.com. All variants of the Poco F1 have received discounted prices. The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is currently available at Rs. 19,999 while the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is down to Rs. 21,999. The 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant of the Poco F1 is available at Rs. 25,999. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent instant discount on all HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

The Redmi 6A is also available at a discounted price on Amazon India during the 'I Love Mi' sale as well as Mi.com. The 2GB RAM, 16GB variant is down to Rs. 5,999 while the 2GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is available at Rs. 6,999. Amazon is also offering exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on select payment options. The phone will go on sale at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com. Apart from the Redmi 6A, the Redmi Y2 is also available on both the sites with a discount of Rs. 1,000 on both the variants. You can also grab the Mi A2 at Rs. 14,999 (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) and at Rs. 16,999 (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) during the sale.

Additionally, the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro has also received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 during the ongoing promotional sales. It is available on both Flipkart and Mi.com at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage option is down to Rs. 15,999. The discounts will be available from December 6 to December 8.

