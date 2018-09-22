Xiaomi Poco F1 is reportedly receiving a new stable software update that brings MIUI 9.6.22 to the premium smartphone, as reported by users in India. With build number MIUI V9.6.22.0.OEJMIFD and a file size of 423MB, this update adds new features and brings a tonne of optimisations and bug fixes to the Poco F1 including fixes for the Camera, Phone, and Recorder apps, as per users. The new build will be available in the form of an OTA update, and is expected to roll out in batches to users over the next few days.

While Face Unlock capabilities on the Poco F1 have been previously available for Indian users, the MIUI 9.6.22 update is said to bring support for the feature in Bangladesh, France, Nepal, Poland, Spain, and Sri Lanka. The update also brings the August Android security patch, bug fix for apps that could not be launched previously, a fix for offset virtual buttons, and one for status bar height. The build also comes with a resolution for simplifying the process of turning the sound off.

Apart from that, the phone gets volume optimisation for IP telephony calls, an optimisation for the camera's launching process and image processing, and, lastly, the recording process for the dual microphone has been optimised. The Mi Roaming app has been deleted from the phone, as per a changelog posted by a user who received the update on his Poco F1.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F1 runs MIUI 9.6 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Poco F1 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front of the handset is a 20-megapixel selfie camera with AI-based face recognition and portrait mode photography. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.