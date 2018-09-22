NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Poco F1 Said to Be Receiving MIUI 9.6.22 Update With Bug Fixes in India

, 22 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Poco F1 Said to Be Receiving MIUI 9.6.22 Update With Bug Fixes in India

Poco F1 MIUI 9.6.22 will be available in the form of an OTA update

Highlights

  • Poco F1 gets Face Unlock in several countries
  • Version number of the build is MIUI 9.6.22
  • File size of the update is about 423MB

Xiaomi Poco F1 is reportedly receiving a new stable software update that brings MIUI 9.6.22 to the premium smartphone, as reported by users in India. With build number MIUI V9.6.22.0.OEJMIFD and a file size of 423MB, this update adds new features and brings a tonne of optimisations and bug fixes to the Poco F1 including fixes for the Camera, Phone, and Recorder apps, as per users. The new build will be available in the form of an OTA update, and is expected to roll out in batches to users over the next few days.

While Face Unlock capabilities on the Poco F1 have been previously available for Indian users, the MIUI 9.6.22 update is said to bring support for the feature in Bangladesh, France, Nepal, Poland, Spain, and Sri Lanka. The update also brings the August Android security patch, bug fix for apps that could not be launched previously, a fix for offset virtual buttons, and one for status bar height. The build also comes with a resolution for simplifying the process of turning the sound off.

Apart from that, the phone gets volume optimisation for IP telephony calls, an optimisation for the camera's launching process and image processing, and, lastly, the recording process for the dual microphone has been optimised. The Mi Roaming app has been deleted from the phone, as per a changelog posted by a user who received the update on his Poco F1.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco F1 runs MIUI 9.6 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ panel with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Poco F1 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. On the front of the handset is a 20-megapixel selfie camera with AI-based face recognition and portrait mode photography. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Reportedly Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India
Xiaomi Poco F1 Said to Be Receiving MIUI 9.6.22 Update With Bug Fixes in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ With Infinity Displays Launched in India
  2. Realme 2 Pro Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart; Leaked Benchmark Shows Specs
  3. Redmi Note 5 Reportedly Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM Update: How to Download
  5. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. You Broadband Introduces 4 Months Free Plan to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  7. Pixel 3, 3 XL Leaked in More Photos, Pixel Stand UI Also Leaked
  8. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie With OxygenOS 9.0 Update
  9. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin via Flipkart, Airtel, Jio
  10. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Listed on JD.com in China, Price Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.