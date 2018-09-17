Xiaomi Poco F1 has received an MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.9.13 build. The fresh development comes just days after the Chinese company released the kernel source code of the latest affordable smartphone. The company also recently reduced the bootloader unlock time for the Poco F1 from the standard policy of 15 days to three days. MIUI 10 brings Xiaomi's newest user interface alongside a new Recents menu and AI Portrait mode. There are also some other artificial intelligence (AI) based features, including the AI Preload to enhance the experience. Last week, Xiaomi reportedly started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. The company also recently brought the newest MIUI version for the Redmi Y2.

As announced through an MIUI forum post, the MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.9.13 for the Poco F1 is available for the fastboot process that requires an unlocked bootloader. The custom ROM comes in 2.5GB size and is available for download directly from Xiaomi's MIUI servers. The official changelog shows that the new beta version fixes the "OK Google" hotword issue as well as addresses the problem of low and distorted headphone audio output while playing PUBG. Additionally, the new version fixes the issue that was restricting some app icons from being displayed in the notification panel.

Having said that, since the latest MIUI release for the Poco F1 is currently in its beta stage, you could face some issues after accomplishing its installation. It is, therefore, better to wait for the stable MIUI 10 release instead of going for the beta version. Xiaomi has already brought the MIUI 10 Global Stable releases for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Mix, and Mi Mix 2 among others. This suggests a sooner than expected arrival of the MIUI 10 Global Stable for the Poco F1 as well.

Last week, Xiaomi confirmed the presence of Quick Charge 4.0 on the Poco F1. The handset was originally announced to have the Quick Charge 3.0. Further, the company in a separate tweet highlighted that the handset comes with P2i certification to offer a splash-resistant build.

Poco F1 Review

Xiaomi released the kernel source code of the Poco F1 after conducting its first flash sale in India late last month. The code is available on GitHub and is the same kernel source branch that previously included the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

The Poco F1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of MIUI 9.6. The custom skin isn't identical to the MIUI designed for other Xiaomi phones, and thus, it is called MIUI for Poco. The smartphone is also notably upgradable to MIUI 10. However, the official schedule for the MIUI 10 Global Stable release for the Poco F1 hasn't been announced so far.