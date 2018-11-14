NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 Get Pixel 3's Night Sight Mode via Ported Google Camera App

, 14 November 2018
Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 Get Pixel 3's Night Sight Mode via Ported Google Camera App

The Xiaomi Poco F1 (above) and Mi 8 are among the first few devices to get the Night Sight mode

The Night Sight feature is already set to take the low-light photography on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to new levels. But ahead of its formal debut on Pixel devices, a ported version of the Google Camera app with the Night Sight mode has now emerged for the Xiaomi Poco F1 and Mi 8. The latest development comes days after the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T receive a ported version of the Google Camera with the same Night Sight mode. Google notably announced the new mode alongside unveiling the Pixel 3 models last month, though it is yet to officially arrive on the Google Camera app. However, an APK file featuring the new treatment is already available for the Pixel phones.

XDA Developers reports that a Google Camera port with the under-developing Night Sight mode has now been developed for the Poco F1 and Mi 8 devices. The port is designed to work on Android Pie ROMs as well as MIUI Android Pie Beta ROMs. There are also features such as ZSL HDR+, HDR+ Enhanced, portrait mode, and up to 4K video recording support at 30fps frame rate.

However, the most prominent upgrade the latest modded Google Camera app brings is the Night Sight mode. The mode, as we judged at the time of comparing the camera performance of the Pixel 3 XL, iPhone XS, and Galaxy Note 9, helps capture enough light during low-light conditions to deliver bright shots with all the relevant details. It essentially captures up to 15 frames with a reasonably slow shutter to provide an effective exposure of nearly five seconds. This comes in place of keeping the camera shutter open for four to five seconds, which would blur the image.

Developer with pseudonym B-S-G from the 4PDA forums has developed the modded Google Camera app for the Xiaomi Poco F1 and Mi 8. You can download its APK version to experience the new development.

The new Google Camera mod brings the same Night Sight mode that was initially ported to the Camera app of Pixel phones and recently arrived on the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6. However, Google is yet to officially bring the mode to the public. You might, therefore, get a different experience from what the Pixel devices will receive through a formal update soon.

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 Get Pixel 3's Night Sight Mode via Ported Google Camera App
