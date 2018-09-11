NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Poco F1 Users Report Bleeding Issues on Display Panel

, 11 September 2018
This, combined with the lack of Widevine L1, shows the negligence from Poco in terms of quality control

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Poco F1 went on sale for the first time last month
  • Some users have placed return requests on Flipkart
  • Xiaomi has not issued a statement on the issue yet

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco unveiled its first-ever smartphone, the Poco F1, last month at an event in India. The smartphone promises high-end, flagship-level specifications at an aggressive price point. However, in order to fit in expensive internals, the company has had to cut a few corners - including using thick bezels and no support for Widevine L1 (no online HD streaming). A new development has now surfaced which involves retail users in India complaining about screen bleeding issues with the Poco F1.

Users from India, on the XDA Developers forum, are reporting LCD panel bleeding issues that they are facing with their recently purchased Poco F1 units. According to users on the forum, the issue is evident on the bottom edge of the display where a weird illumination can be seen when brightness is turned up in the dark. Comments also suggest that users in Indonesia are also experiencing the issue, making it one not exclusive to Indian units.

One user on a forum post claims that Flipkart executives have informed buyers who have placed a return request that even the replacement unit appears to have the same issue experienced in the original one. This development, combined with the lack of Widevine L1 standard support, may shows an oversight from sub-brand Poco in terms of quality control on its first smartphone to hit shelves. We have reached out to Xiaomi India for a comment on the same.

In order to check whether your Poco F1 unit is affected or not, switch to a dark and minimal theme and observe the bottom edges to check for display bleeding.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The dual-SIM Poco F1 sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC equipped with LiquidCool Technology for heat dissipation. It comes with a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

There is a 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front, and a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 under the hood. Connectivity options on the Poco F1 include 4G+ VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Poco F1 looks great value for the price, but is there a catch? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Poco
Billion Capture Plus
