The Poco F1 India launch event has finally started, bringing Xiaomi’s new affordable flagship to the market. The company says Poco is aimed at delivering phones that focus on features that matter and do not burn a hole in the buyers' pockets. The new Poco F1 smartphone will deliver a fast performance, or at least that’s what the social media teasers have been focusing on so far. It will come with Snapdragon 845 chipset with Adrena 630 GPU. A LiquidCool technology to facilitate heat dissipation has been integrated in the handset. Battery life is another highlight of the device - the company claims its 4,000mAh battery will deliver all-day juice; it has QuickCharge 3.0 support for fast-charging. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage, with up to 256GB microSD card support in hybrid configuration. The company also said the handset will support faster mobile data download speeds with 4G+ standard.

As for the design, Poco F1 features a heat-coated polycarbonate body; there will also be a Poco F1 Armoured Edition, with a Kevlar back panel. The smartphone has a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 500nits brightness and there is a display notch but you can remove it in Settings. The infrared light ensures the Face Unlock feature works well even in the dark. It comes in Steel Blue, Graphite Black and Rosso Red colour options.

It will compete against the OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5Z, and other mid-range flagships in the Indian market. The Poco F1 India launch event is being live streamed, so you can watch the event in real-time. We will be at the event too, so you can just refresh this page every few minutes to get the latest updates from the event.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 price is tipped to be EUR 420 (about Rs. 33,800) for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and EUR 460 (about Rs. 37,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. There may be a variant with 8GB RAM launching tomorrow, but pricing details have not been revealed so far. If the Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India is set under Rs. 40,000, then it will compete with the likes of OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5z, and Vivo Nex, among others. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart as well as Mi.com and rumoured to come in Grey and Blue colour options.

Now coming to the leaked specifications, Xiaomi Poco F1 will feature a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a notch. It is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI custom UI. A Flipkart listing claims its Snapdragon 845 processor will be backed by LiquidCool technology for heat dissipation. Reports claim it will have 4,000mAh battery, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera setup on the back with optical zoom. The 20-megapixel front camera will reportedly have Super Pixel technology and Infrared illuminator for Face Unlock to function seamlessly under lowlight conditions.