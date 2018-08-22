Xiaomi Poco F1 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Poco F1 will launched in India today as the first smartphone from Xiaomi’s new brand Poco, which will offer premium handsets at an affordable price tag. The new Xiaomi Poco F1 has been leaked a number of times already and has been confirmed to be a Flipkart exclusive in the country. The promotions on the official website and social media have focused around the smartphone’s speed, with leaks and even a Flipkart listing page saying it will be powered by the top-end Snapdragon 845 SoC. Along with the specifications, the Poco F1 price has been leaked, though it is likely that Xiaomi may go for an aggressive pricing strategy to wrest market share away from OnePlus in India. The launch event will be live streamed so you will be able to watch all the announcements in real-time.

How to watch Xiaomi Poco F1 India launch live stream

The Xiaomi Poco F1 India launch event is slated to start at 12:30pm IST today and will be hosted on YouTube. You can just the play button in the video embedded below to watch the Poco F1 India launch live stream. We will be at the event too and will bring all the live updates without skipping a beat.

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India, specifications

The Xiaomi Poco F1 price is tipped to be EUR 420 (about Rs. 33,800) for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and EUR 460 (about Rs. 37,000) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. There may be a variant with 8GB RAM launching tomorrow, but pricing details have not been revealed so far. If the Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India is set under Rs. 40,000, then it will compete with the likes of OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5z, and Vivo Nex, among others. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart as well as Mi.com and rumoured to come in Grey and Blue colour options.

Now coming to the leaked specifications, Xiaomi Poco F1 will feature a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a notch. It is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI custom UI. A Flipkart listing claims its Snapdragon 845 processor will be backed by LiquidCool technology for heat dissipation. Reports claim it will have 4,000mAh battery, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera setup on the back with optical zoom. The 20-megapixel front camera will reportedly have Super Pixel technology and Infrared illuminator for Face Unlock to function seamlessly under lowlight conditions.