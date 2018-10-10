NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Poco F1 Rosso Red Colour Variant to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight

, 10 October 2018
Xiaomi Poco F1 Rosso Red Colour Variant to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight

Xiaomi Poco F1 Rosso Red price in India starts at Rs. 20,999

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Poco F1 was launched in India in August
  • It comes with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
  • The phone will be sold on Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi Poco F1’s latest Rosso Red colour option is all set to go on sale in India for the first time tonight at 9pm IST for Flipkart Plus members as part of the e-commerce site's its Big Billion Days sale, and 12am IST (Midnight - October 11) for non-members. It will also become available via Mi.com from 12am IST. To recap, it was launched in India last week. Notably, all storage configurations of the Xiaomi Poco F1 will go on sale simultaneously. Key highlights of the Poco F1 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, a vertical dual rear camera module, and a value-for-money price tag. However, the phone has had its fair share of bugs in terms of screen bleeding, missing Widevine L1 certification, and more.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Rosso Red price in India, availability

Xiaomi Poco F1 price in India is set at Rs. 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 23,999, and the top-end 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant comes in at Rs. 28,999. The sale will be held across Flipkart and Mi.com at 12am IST Midnight on October 11, but as we mentioned, Flipkart Plus members will have early access from tonight, at 9pm IST.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Rosso Red specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Poco F1 runs MIUI 9 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500-nits brightness, pixel density of 403ppi, and 84 percent NTSC colour gamut. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB/ 8GB of LPDDR4X dual-channel RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage.

Poco F1 Review

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup that contains a primary 12-megapixel, with 1.4-micron pixel size, f/1.9 aperture, and dual pixel autofocus, and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor, with 1.12-micron pixel size and f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the smartphone gets a 20-megapixel selfie camera with AI portrait mode, selfie timer, and face recognition. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Quick Charge 4.0.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX-HD, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with IR face unlock capabilities. Sensors onboard the Poco F1 include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Dimensions of the phone are 155.5x75.2x8.8mm and weight is 182 grams.

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Poco F1, Poco F1 Price in India, Poco F1 Specifications
VIVO V9 Pro
