Xiaomi Poco F1 Confirmed to Be Flipkart-Exclusive, Key Details Revealed

, 21 August 2018
Flipkart reaffirms Poco F1 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with LiquiCool Technology

Highlights

  • Flipkart has revealed key details of the Poco F1 on its platform
  • Xiaomi has roped in PV Sindhu and Dutee Chand for Poco F1 promotions
  • The listing is in line with most of the previous leaks

With just a day left for the official launch of the first smartphone under Xiaomi's Poco brand, Flipkart has confirmed that the Poco F1 will be exclusive to the e-commerce platform. To recall, a teaser page for the upcoming smartphone went live on Flipkart last week, suggesting that the Poco F1 could be launched as a Flipkart exclusive in India. However, it was just a teaser and the name of the handset was not mentioned. Now, Flipkart has not only confirmed the name 'Poco F1' but also revealed more details of the phone. Notably, there is no information of the price in India of the new Xiaomi handset yet.

Flipkart has a new landing page dedicated to the Xiaomi Poco F1, revealing some features and specifications of the smartphone. As per the details in the page, the Xiaomi Poco F1 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that will come with a LiquidCool Technology, something that the company had already confirmed. Flipkart also reveals that Xiaomi has roped in India's sporting stars, PV Sindhu and Dutee Chand. With Xiaomi touting the speed and performance of the Poco F1, it is not surprising that the Flipkart page showcases hashtags like 'AsFastAsSindhu' and 'AsFastAsDutee'. Both the athletes also feature in two separate video commercials for the smartphone.

Xiaomi is set to launch Poco F1 in India on Wednesday, August 22. To recall, Xiaomi India had previously revealed details about the Poco brand, saying, "Poco is all about making powerful smartphone with the technologies that truly matter. Recently it feels like the pace of innovation in the smartphone industry has slowed down, while prices are creeping up with flagship smartphones now past the $1,000-mark. We set out to build something to buck this trend. For the first product, we got back to basic and focus entirely on speed. Not just peak performance speed, but actual, real world, speed."

The key highlights of the smartphone is expected to be the Snapdragon 845 processor, 6.18-inch 18:9 display, and a dual camera setup. Also, earlier leaks had suggested that the Xiaomi Poco F1 will be available in India in the sub-Rs. 40,000 price bracket. While the Poco F1 price for the 64GB variant is speculated to debut in Eastern Europe at EUR 420 (roughly Rs. 33,300), its 128GB variant could arrive at EUR 460 (roughly Rs. 36,400). There is no information on the price in India of Poco F1.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
