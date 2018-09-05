Xiaomi Poco F1 Flash Sale Today, Armoured Edition to Be Available Too

Poco F1 smartphone by the new Xiaomi-owned brand will go on sale in India today at a sale scheduled for 12pm. This is only the second Poco F1 flash sale since the smartphone was launched in India a couple of weeks ago. The highlight of the smartphone is, of course, the flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC in a mid-range price, which undercuts even the affordable flagship smartphones such as OnePlus 6 and Asus ZenFone 5Z. Apart from the three variants of the smartphone that went on sale last week, the Poco F1 Armoured Edition with kevlar back will also be up for grabs in the flash sale today. Shortly after the sale, Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 6 series of affordable smartphones in the Indian market.

The Poco F1 price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage costs Rs. 23,999. Then there’s the 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage option that costs Rs. 28,999. The three variants come in Rosso Red, Steel Blue and Graphite Black colours. Positioned above them is the Poco F1 Armoured Edition, priced in India at Rs. 29,999 — it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and a kevlar back panel instead of the plastic casing of the standard model.

Fans will be able to snag the four options only via Mi.com and Flipkart at 12pm, though they need to be quick with the keyboard as the demand for an affordable handset with a top-end processor is likely to be high and stocks should be over within a few minutes. In last week’s sale, the company claimed it sold over 1 lakh Poco F1 units in a span of less than 5 minutes, with 300 units being purchased every second. However, buyers should know that the handset does not support HD video streaming on platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video due to lack the Widevine L1 licence.

As for the specifications, the dual-SIM Poco F1 sports a 6.1-inch full-HD+ display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 out of the box. The Snapdragon 845 SoC is backed by LiquidCool Technology for heat dissipation. There’s a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and a 20-megapixel selfie camera in front. It comes with a fingerprint sensor as well as Face Unlock functionalities. The smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast-charging standard. Poco F1 connectivity features include 4G+, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.1ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm earphone jack.

