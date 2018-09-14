NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Poco F1 Seen to Pass Scratch Test, But Fail Pass Burn, Bend Tests

, 14 September 2018
Photo Credit: YouTube/ JerryRigEverything

The plastic build of the Xiaomi Poco F1 was failed to pass the bend test

Poco F1, the new smartphone from Xiaomi that already gained huge popularity in India, has now undergone some durability tests. These come in the form of scratch, burn, and bend tests to ultimately check how the new smartphone performs in terms of toughness. The latest development comes days after Xiaomi officially confirmed the splash resistance of the Poco F1. The Chinese company also highlighted that the smartphone has Quick Charge 4.0 support, though it was initially announced with Quick Charge 3.0.

None other than YouTuber JerryRigEverything has released a video showing the durability of the Poco F1. Once unboxed, the YouTuber begins the Poco F1 durability test by start scratching the display panel that comes with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The display is found to withstand scratches of up to 6 on Mohs' scale of hardness. However, some deeper grooves were found at a level of 7. "It's covered in Gorilla Glass, and you won't have to worry about keys or coins or razor blades scratching the large 6.2-inch display," the narrator describes in the video.

After scratch testing the display panel, the YouTuber took the sides of the Poco F1 to check the paint job. The shiny paint wasn't able to resist the attacks of the sharp razor.

 

The fingerprint sensor that sits at the back of the Poco F1 is found to be "invincible" that resists scratches even from a sharp blade. Similar is the case of the protector covering dual rear camera setup that helps bear scratches. However, the back panel of the smartphone is highly prone to scratches. The plastic back, nevertheless, doesn't shatter in case of any sudden drops, unlike models such as OnePlus 6 that carry a glass back.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review

Further, the YouTuber took a burn test under which the screen of the Poco F1 wasn't able to withstand an open flame even for few seconds. The phone also failed to pass the bend test. But notably, the body requires a huge force to change its shape.

 

Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
